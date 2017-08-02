Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army
A Hezbollah fighter stands in front of anti-tank artillery at Juroud Arsal, the Syria-Lebanon border. Hezbollah has captured most of a mountainous area straddling the Syria-Lebanon border in a joint offensive with the Syrian army to drive Nusra Front...more
Hezbollah fighters fly a drone at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Hezbollah fighters are seen escorting buses in Jroud Arsal. The transfer of 10,000 Syrian militants, their families and other refugees by bus from Lebanon into rebel-held Syria was agreed under a ceasefire deal between Hezbollah and Nusra...more
A Sheikh stands with a Hezbollah fighter in Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Hezbollah fighter stands at a watch tower at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Hezbollah vehicles are seen in Jroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Hezbollah fighter gestures at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Hezbollah fighter stands at a watch tower at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Syrian man with a child is seen in a bus in Jroud Arsal. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Hezbollah fighter is seen escorting a bus in Jroud Arsal. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Fighters from the Syrian army units and Hezbollah are seen on the western mountains of Qalamoun. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Journalists stand inside a former al Nusra position during a Hezbollah organized tour in Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A former al Nusra prison is seen during a Hezbollah organized tour for journalists in Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Hezbollah fighters pray at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Syrian tank loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces and a Hezbollah military vehicle are seen in Fleita. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
A Hezbollah fighter walks holding his weapon at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Hezbollah and Syrian flags are seen fluttering in Fleita. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Hezbollah fighters with the group's flag at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV
Smoke rising at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV
A weapon being fired at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV
Hezbollah fighters taking position at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV
A weapon being fired from the back of a truck with a Hezbollah flag on it at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV
Next Slideshows
Playing underwater in Croatia
Under the sea at the Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia.
Women's-only motorcycle rally
Women riders gather for the women's-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg near Berlin, Germany.
A flurry of flamingos
Around 600 flamingo chicks are tagged, measured and placed in a lagoon by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain.
Life in virtual reality
Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.
MORE IN PICTURES
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.