Pictures | Sat Sep 23, 2017 | 3:46am BST

Hurricane Maria slams Puerto Rico

Irma Torres poses for a picture at her damaged house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
People rest outside a damaged house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Yamary Morales looks at the damage at a neighbor's house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
People enjoy a moment in a flooded street after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Catano municipality, southwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
A fallen electric pole is seen next to a road after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Eduardo Vega stands in front of his damaged car after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Mattresses are seen in a damaged house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
A man uses a chainsaw to cut fallen trees at a house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Laura Valentin holds a cat while standing in the remains of her home after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Catano municipality, southwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
A man looks for valuables in the damaged house of a relative after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A damaged boat is seen on the mangles after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
People buy bread in a bakery after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Damaged boats are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Damage is seen in a supermarket after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A woman reacts while she looks at the damage in the house of her mother in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Damaged electrical installations are seen in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Damaged boats are seen in Puerto de Jobos, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A woman reacts while looking at the damage to her house in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Toys are seen in a damaged house in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A police officer walks next to damaged electrical installations in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A damaged pier is seen in Puerto de Jobos, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A damaged house is pictured in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sebastian Perez via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A man walks next to damaged houses and fallen trees in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A car drives through a flooded street in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sebastian Perez via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
The aftermath of Hurricane Maria is seen in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sebastian Perez via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A damaged gas station in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sebastian Perez via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A man rides a bicycle next to a flooded road in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A sculpture lies on its side in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sebastian Perez via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A damaged banana plantation is seen in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Workers clear damaged trees in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sebastian Perez via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Constructions debris are carried by the wind after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Rescue workers carry a woman into the Emergency Operation Centre after the the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Rescue workers help people after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
People arrive to the Emergency Operation Centre looking for shelter after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Rescue workers pray before walking out from the Emergency Operation Centre after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
