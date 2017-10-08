Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Oct 8, 2017 | 10:36pm BST

Hurricane Nate hits Gulf Coast

A sail boat is seen washed ashore after Hurricane Nate in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A sail boat is seen washed ashore after Hurricane Nate in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
A sail boat is seen washed ashore after Hurricane Nate in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
1 / 18
Lighthouse Pier is seen damaged by Hurricane Nate, in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Lighthouse Pier is seen damaged by Hurricane Nate, in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Lighthouse Pier is seen damaged by Hurricane Nate, in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
2 / 18
Residents walk on a beach covered in debris scattered by Hurricane Nate, in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Residents walk on a beach covered in debris scattered by Hurricane Nate, in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Residents walk on a beach covered in debris scattered by Hurricane Nate, in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
3 / 18
People seen in the hurricane shelter set up in the Belle Chasse High School gym in advance of Hurricane Nate in Belle Chasse, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jessica Resnick-Ault

People seen in the hurricane shelter set up in the Belle Chasse High School gym in advance of Hurricane Nate in Belle Chasse, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jessica Resnick-Ault

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
People seen in the hurricane shelter set up in the Belle Chasse High School gym in advance of Hurricane Nate in Belle Chasse, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jessica Resnick-Ault
Close
4 / 18
Kenneth Clark, who was injured while staying on Lighthouse Pier during Hurricane Nate, is overcome with emotion, in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Kenneth Clark, who was injured while staying on Lighthouse Pier during Hurricane Nate, is overcome with emotion, in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Kenneth Clark, who was injured while staying on Lighthouse Pier during Hurricane Nate, is overcome with emotion, in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
5 / 18
A vehicle drives through a flooded street in Mobile, Alabama. Michael Schubert/via REUTERS

A vehicle drives through a flooded street in Mobile, Alabama. Michael Schubert/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
A vehicle drives through a flooded street in Mobile, Alabama. Michael Schubert/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 18
A flooded street is seen in Mobile, Alabama. Michael Schubert/via REUTERS

A flooded street is seen in Mobile, Alabama. Michael Schubert/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
A flooded street is seen in Mobile, Alabama. Michael Schubert/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 18
A flooded area is seen during strong wind and heavy rain in Mobile, Alabama. Michael Schubert/via REUTERS

A flooded area is seen during strong wind and heavy rain in Mobile, Alabama. Michael Schubert/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
A flooded area is seen during strong wind and heavy rain in Mobile, Alabama. Michael Schubert/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 18
A flooded street is seen in Mobile, Alabama, U.S., October 8, 2017, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. Michael Schubert/social media/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

A flooded street is seen in Mobile, Alabama, U.S., October 8, 2017, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. Michael Schubert/social media/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.NO...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
A flooded street is seen in Mobile, Alabama, U.S., October 8, 2017, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. Michael Schubert/social media/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Close
9 / 18
Anna Martin clears debris caused by Hurricane Nate from her yard, in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Anna Martin clears debris caused by Hurricane Nate from her yard, in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Anna Martin clears debris caused by Hurricane Nate from her yard, in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
10 / 18
A man washes shutters damaged by Hurricane Nate in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A man washes shutters damaged by Hurricane Nate in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
A man washes shutters damaged by Hurricane Nate in Biloxi, Mississippi. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
11 / 18
Residents shop for supplies as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Residents shop for supplies as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
Residents shop for supplies as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
12 / 18
A staging area for the Louisiana National Guard is seen at the Superdome as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A staging area for the Louisiana National Guard is seen at the Superdome as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
A staging area for the Louisiana National Guard is seen at the Superdome as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
13 / 18
Business owners board up their restaurant in the French Quarter as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Business owners board up their restaurant in the French Quarter as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
Business owners board up their restaurant in the French Quarter as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
14 / 18
A sign is seen posted at the entrance of a grocery store as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A sign is seen posted at the entrance of a grocery store as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
A sign is seen posted at the entrance of a grocery store as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
15 / 18
Residents fill sandbags in preparation in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Residents fill sandbags in preparation in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Residents fill sandbags in preparation in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
16 / 18
A musician walks in the French Quarter as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A musician walks in the French Quarter as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
A musician walks in the French Quarter as Hurricane Nate approaches in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
17 / 18
Jackson Square is seen empty in the French Quarter. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Jackson Square is seen empty in the French Quarter. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
Jackson Square is seen empty in the French Quarter. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Car collides with pedestrians in London

Car collides with pedestrians in London

Next Slideshows

Car collides with pedestrians in London

Car collides with pedestrians in London

Eleven people were injured when a car collided with pedestrians near the Natural History Museum, one of the capital's busiest tourist area.

08 Oct 2017
Aftermath in Las Vegas

Aftermath in Las Vegas

Scenes from the aftermath of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

08 Oct 2017
Raqqa 'sacrificed' to defeat Islamic State

Raqqa 'sacrificed' to defeat Islamic State

The battle to retake Islamic State's de-facto capital has devastated the Syrian city.

06 Oct 2017
Protests over Kenya's canceled election

Protests over Kenya's canceled election

Police clash with opposition protesters demanding that officials involved in August's canceled presidential election be sacked.

06 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast