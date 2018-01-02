Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 2, 2018 | 5:45pm GMT

Icy start to New Year

Swimmers run into the water of the Atlantic Ocean during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club New Year's Day Plunge on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Swimmers run into the water of the Atlantic Ocean during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club New Year's Day Plunge on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Swimmers run into the water of the Atlantic Ocean during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club New Year's Day Plunge on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
1 / 20
Swimmers run into the water of the Atlantic Ocean on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Swimmers run into the water of the Atlantic Ocean on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Swimmers run into the water of the Atlantic Ocean on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
2 / 20
Simone Carabella of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Simone Carabella of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Simone Carabella of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
3 / 20
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in lake Orankesee in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in lake Orankesee in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in lake Orankesee in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
4 / 20
A man dressed as a polar bear enters the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man dressed as a polar bear enters the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
A man dressed as a polar bear enters the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
5 / 20
Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
6 / 20
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
7 / 20
People take their first bath of the year in strong wind in Ystad, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS

People take their first bath of the year in strong wind in Ystad, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
People take their first bath of the year in strong wind in Ystad, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 20
People wearing costumes swim in Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People wearing costumes swim in Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
People wearing costumes swim in Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
9 / 20
Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
10 / 20
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
11 / 20
Swimmers participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Swimmers participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Swimmers participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
12 / 20
Participants run into the ocean during the L Street Brownies Polar Bear Plunge, with the air temperatures at zero degrees Fahrenheit, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Participants run into the ocean during the L Street Brownies Polar Bear Plunge, with the air temperatures at zero degrees Fahrenheit, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Participants run into the ocean during the L Street Brownies Polar Bear Plunge, with the air temperatures at zero degrees Fahrenheit, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 20
A man gets warm after swimming on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man gets warm after swimming on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
A man gets warm after swimming on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
14 / 20
People take their first bath of the year in strong wind in Ystad, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS

People take their first bath of the year in strong wind in Ystad, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
People take their first bath of the year in strong wind in Ystad, Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 20
Swimmers participate in the Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Swimmers participate in the Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Swimmers participate in the Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
16 / 20
Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
17 / 20
Marco Fois of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Marco Fois of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Marco Fois of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
18 / 20
Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Swimmers run into the water on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
19 / 20
Swimmers participate in the Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Swimmers participate in the Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Swimmers participate in the Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Flour war in Spain

Flour war in Spain

Next Slideshows

Flour war in Spain

Flour war in Spain

Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi.

28 Dec 2017
Rohingya refugees reach land

Rohingya refugees reach land

Exhausted Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar collapse on the beach after reaching Bangladeshi shores.

27 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

26 Dec 2017
Holiday lights

Holiday lights

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

22 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the month: December

Pictures of the month: December

Our top photos from the past month.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Supermoon rising

Supermoon rising

Images of the first 'supermoon' of 2018.

California goes to pot

California goes to pot

Dozens of stores selling legal recreational marijuana open for business in California.

New Year's Eve in Puerto Rico

New Year's Eve in Puerto Rico

More than three months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island's electrical grid, residents celebrate the new year under the lights of generators.

Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago

Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump and his family spend Christmas and New Year's at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Protests in Iran

Protests in Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader accuses enemies of the Islamic Republic of stirring unrest across the country as a crackdown intensified against anti-government demonstrations that began last week.

Ringing in 2018

Ringing in 2018

Revelers around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2018.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast