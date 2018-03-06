Iditarod race across Alaska
Mats Pettersson's lead dogs wait at the start line during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod dog sled race in Anchorage, Alaska, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Lars Monsen greets the crowd as he races down 4th Avenue during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod race. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Sayonara and musher Dave Delcourt prepare for the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Tara Cicatello's team rounds the corner of 4th and Cordova during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Urine samples are collected during the ceremonial start of the race. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Martha Dobson, a volunteer for the P-Team, collects urine samples. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Dogs from Katherine Keith's team are seen at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Shaynee Traska's team waits to unload. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
A dog from Jim Lanier's team is seen during preparations. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Musher Tim Muto's team starts with breakfast before the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Kristy Berington's team during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Four-time champion Jeff King at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Next Slideshows
March4Women in London
Thousands call for equality during the March4Women rally in London.
Taiwan's festival of firecrackers
Revelers wearing makeshift safety gear believe being hit by rockets will bring them luck in the year to come.
Mourning Billy Graham
Family and followers remember the American evangelist and counselor to presidents.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
MORE IN PICTURES
Saudi women learn to drive
Inside a driving school for women in Saudi Arabia, where the ban on women drivers was lifted last year.
Turkish-backed forces push into Syria
On the frontlines as Turkish forces battle for control of Afrin in northwestern Syria.
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
Last of the northern white rhinos
The world's last three northern white rhinos live in a conservancy in Kenya after decades of rampant poaching have pushed them to brink of extinction.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency
Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community.
Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.
The world's richest billionaires
The 30 richest people on Earth right now.
White House economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns
Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said he was resigning, a decision that came after he lost a fight within the White House over plans to impose hefty steel and aluminium tariffs.