Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 6, 2018 | 12:10am GMT

Iditarod race across Alaska

Mats Pettersson's lead dogs wait at the start line during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod dog sled race in Anchorage, Alaska, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Mats Pettersson's lead dogs wait at the start line during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod dog sled race in Anchorage, Alaska, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Mats Pettersson's lead dogs wait at the start line during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod dog sled race in Anchorage, Alaska, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
1 / 12
Lars Monsen greets the crowd as he races down 4th Avenue during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod race. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Lars Monsen greets the crowd as he races down 4th Avenue during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod race. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Lars Monsen greets the crowd as he races down 4th Avenue during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod race. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
2 / 12
Sayonara and musher Dave Delcourt prepare for the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Sayonara and musher Dave Delcourt prepare for the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Sayonara and musher Dave Delcourt prepare for the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
3 / 12
Tara Cicatello's team rounds the corner of 4th and Cordova during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Tara Cicatello's team rounds the corner of 4th and Cordova during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Tara Cicatello's team rounds the corner of 4th and Cordova during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
4 / 12
Urine samples are collected during the ceremonial start of the race. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Urine samples are collected during the ceremonial start of the race. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Urine samples are collected during the ceremonial start of the race. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
5 / 12
Martha Dobson, a volunteer for the P-Team, collects urine samples. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Martha Dobson, a volunteer for the P-Team, collects urine samples. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Martha Dobson, a volunteer for the P-Team, collects urine samples. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
6 / 12
Dogs from Katherine Keith's team are seen at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Dogs from Katherine Keith's team are seen at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Dogs from Katherine Keith's team are seen at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
7 / 12
Shaynee Traska's team waits to unload. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Shaynee Traska's team waits to unload. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Shaynee Traska's team waits to unload. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
8 / 12
A dog from Jim Lanier's team is seen during preparations. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

A dog from Jim Lanier's team is seen during preparations. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
A dog from Jim Lanier's team is seen during preparations. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
9 / 12
Musher Tim Muto's team starts with breakfast before the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Musher Tim Muto's team starts with breakfast before the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Musher Tim Muto's team starts with breakfast before the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
10 / 12
Kristy Berington's team during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Kristy Berington's team during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Kristy Berington's team during the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
11 / 12
Four-time champion Jeff King at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Four-time champion Jeff King at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Four-time champion Jeff King at the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
March4Women in London

March4Women in London

Next Slideshows

March4Women in London

March4Women in London

Thousands call for equality during the March4Women rally in London.

05 Mar 2018
Taiwan's festival of firecrackers

Taiwan's festival of firecrackers

Revelers wearing makeshift safety gear believe being hit by rockets will bring them luck in the year to come.

02 Mar 2018
Mourning Billy Graham

Mourning Billy Graham

Family and followers remember the American evangelist and counselor to presidents.

02 Mar 2018
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

02 Mar 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Saudi women learn to drive

Saudi women learn to drive

Inside a driving school for women in Saudi Arabia, where the ban on women drivers was lifted last year.

Turkish-backed forces push into Syria

Turkish-backed forces push into Syria

On the frontlines as Turkish forces battle for control of Afrin in northwestern Syria.

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.

Last of the northern white rhinos

Last of the northern white rhinos

The world's last three northern white rhinos live in a conservancy in Kenya after decades of rampant poaching have pushed them to brink of extinction.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community.

Geneva Auto Show

Geneva Auto Show

New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.

The world's richest billionaires

The world's richest billionaires

The 30 richest people on Earth right now.

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns

Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said he was resigning, a decision that came after he lost a fight within the White House over plans to impose hefty steel and aluminium tariffs.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast