Pictures | Fri Jan 26, 2018 | 2:20pm GMT

India's Republic Day celebrations

Indian police "Daredevils" motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day celebration in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Schoolchildren celebrate after winning the best cultural performance trophy during the Republic Day celebrations in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
An Assamese policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Policewomen take part in India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
An Indian Army soldier marches next to a tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
An Assamese policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards the crowd as he leaves after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Indian Army combat vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Indian artists perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
People watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
India's Akash Army Launcher is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Floats are on display during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attend the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
