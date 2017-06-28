Inside a Raqqa field hospital
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa, Syria June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter cries as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters injured by a mortar round fired by Islamic State militants wait to be treated in a field hospital in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
