Inside Amazon's Spheres
A walkway surrounds a 49-foot tall Ficus rubiginosa tree, nicknamed "Rubi" on the top floor of the new Amazon Spheres at Amazon's Seattle headquarters. The Spheres� three glass domes house some 40,000 plants of 400 species. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
The new Amazon Spheres are seen from the lower level entrance. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A Spheres logo sits on a living wall on the top floor of the new Amazon Spheres. Amazon, famous for its demanding work culture, hopes the Spheres� lush environs will let employees reflect and have chance encounters, spawning new products or plans....more
People tour the new Amazon Spheres. The Spheres, made up of 2,643 glass panels, house over 40,000 plants from 400 species. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A stem cutting at the new Amazon Spheres. The space is more like a greenhouse than a typical office. Instead of enclosed conference rooms or desks, there are walkways and unconventional meeting spaces with chairs. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People work on the second floor of the new Amazon Spheres. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People tour the new Amazon Spheres. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
The Amazon Spheres are seen from Lenora Street with the Space Needle in the background. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos looks down from a walkway around a 49-feet tall Ficus rubiginosa tree, nicknamed "Rubi", during the new Amazon Spheres opening. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos opens the Amazon Spheres by asking Alexa. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People tour the four main floors of the new Amazon Spheres with a 60-foot high living wall at left. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
The second and third floors of the new Amazon Spheres. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos gives some closing comments after opening the new Amazon Spheres. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
The Amazon Spheres are seen from 6th Avenue at Amazon's Seattle headquarters in Seattle. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
