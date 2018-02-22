Inside CPAC
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre watches an NRA promotional video while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at CPAC in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Marion Marechal-Le Pen, niece of right-wing populist French politician Marine Le Pen, speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman Dana Loesch speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Wearing a Trump yarmulke, an attendee holds a sign supporting Trump during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Dressed in Revolutionary War attire, Tea Party supporter William Temple reacts during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre looks up at the image of Virginia Tech mass murderer Seung-Hui Cho on an NRA promotional video during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Attendees pray during the opening of CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Mike Pence is applauded as he speaks during CPAC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Trump meets with shooting survivors
President Donald Trump held an emotional, hour-long meeting with students who survived the Florida shooting and a parent whose child did not.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang in sequence
Capturing athletes in motion at the Pyeongchang Olympics with multiple exposure photography.
Pyeongchang fans
Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14
Highlights from day fourteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta
Warplanes flown by government forces and their allies have pounded the last rebel bastion near Damascus for days.
Boko Haram snatches Nigerian schoolgirls
At least 76 schoolgirls were snatched by Boko Haram in a mass kidnapping that echoed the abduction of some 220 girls from a Chibok school in April 2014.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.