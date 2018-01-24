Edition:
Inside Davos

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and Bill Gates. Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
1 / 37
Former Alphabet's Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt speaks on the phone. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
2 / 37
Universal Basic Income (UBI) is written on a table during a session. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
3 / 37
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
4 / 37
(L-R) Christine Lagarde IMF Director, Erna Solberg Prime Minister of Norway, Ginni Rometty President and CEO of IBM, Chetna Sinha social activist, Fabiola Gianotti Director of CERN, Sharan Burrow General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and Isabelle Kocher CEO of Engie during the session "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World". REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
(L-R) Christine Lagarde IMF Director, Erna Solberg Prime Minister of Norway, Ginni Rometty President and CEO of IBM, Chetna Sinha social activist, Fabiola Gianotti Director of CERN, Sharan Burrow General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and Isabelle Kocher CEO of Engie during the session "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World". REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
5 / 37
Jack Ma, Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group Holding. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
6 / 37
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
7 / 37
Paul Bulcke, Chairman of the Board of Nestle. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
8 / 37
German Chancellor Angela Merkel laughs. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
9 / 37
Ginni Rometty President and CEO of IBM attends the session "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World". REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
10 / 37
Singer Elton John talks with Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, at the Crystal Awards ceremony. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
11 / 37
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures at the Opening Plenary. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
12 / 37
Snipers hold their position on the roof of a hotel. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
13 / 37
Adena Friedman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
14 / 37
Dara Khosrowshahi, Chief Executive Officer of Uber Technologies. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
15 / 37
Attendees arrive for the World Economic Forum. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
16 / 37
Actor Cate Blanchett and actor Shah Rukh Khan pose for the media after receiving the Crystal Awards, with Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
17 / 37
Marc R. Benioff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce, Member of the Board of Trustees of World Economic Forum. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
18 / 37
Maria Bartiromo, Anchor and Global Markets Editor at Fox Business Network, moderates a session. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
19 / 37
A Congress Centre and the town of Davos are pictured. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
20 / 37
A Swiss Army helicopter patrols over the city of Davos. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
21 / 37
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
22 / 37
Billy Mawasha, Managing Director of Rio Tinto. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
23 / 37
Jean-Yves Charlier, Group Chief Executive Officer of VEON. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
24 / 37
John M. Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aecon Group. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
25 / 37
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises (L) gestures as he speaks with Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
26 / 37
Yan Zhiyong, Chairman of Power Construction Corporation of China. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
27 / 37
Ruth Porat, Senior Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
28 / 37
A Congress Hall and the town of Davos are pictured. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
29 / 37
James C. Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Reuters, and Gavin Patterson, Chief Executive of BT Group. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
30 / 37
Pedro Pullen Parente, Chief Executive Officer of Petroleo Brasileiro - Petrobras. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
31 / 37
Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
32 / 37
Alain Dehaze, Chief Executive Officer of Adecco Group. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
33 / 37
Cate Blanchett, Goodwill Ambassador, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
34 / 37
Tidjane Thiam, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
35 / 37
Gavin Patterson, Chief Executive of BT Group. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
36 / 37
Snipers hold their position on the roof of a hotel. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
37 / 37
