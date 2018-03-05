Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 5, 2018 | 5:50pm GMT

Inside the Extreme Masters of eSports

Fnatic team players celebrate their World Championship of the Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2018 after eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Fnatic team players celebrate their World Championship of the Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2018 after eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
Fnatic team players celebrate their World Championship of the Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2018 after eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
1 / 19
A trophy is pictured during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

A trophy is pictured during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
A trophy is pictured during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
2 / 19
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
3 / 19
Fnatic team players compete during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships esports final match of Counter Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Fnatic team players compete during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships esports final match of Counter Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Fnatic team players compete during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships esports final match of Counter Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
4 / 19
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
5 / 19
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
6 / 19
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
7 / 19
FaZe Clan team players compete during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

FaZe Clan team players compete during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
FaZe Clan team players compete during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
8 / 19
People react as they watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

People react as they watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
People react as they watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
9 / 19
People react as they watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland, March 4, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

People react as they watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland, March 4, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
People react as they watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland, March 4, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
10 / 19
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
11 / 19
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II n Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II n Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II n Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
12 / 19
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
13 / 19
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
14 / 19
A player is filmed during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland, March 4, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

A player is filmed during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland, March 4, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
A player is filmed during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland, March 4, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
15 / 19
People attend the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

People attend the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
People attend the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
16 / 19
People play games during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

People play games during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
People play games during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
17 / 19
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
18 / 19
People play games during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

People play games during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
People play games during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Vanity Fair Oscar Party style

Vanity Fair Oscar Party style

Next Slideshows

Vanity Fair Oscar Party style

Vanity Fair Oscar Party style

Stars pose at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

05 Mar 2018
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

02 Mar 2018
Past Oscar hosts

Past Oscar hosts

The hosts of the Academy Awards all the way back to 1995.

02 Mar 2018
A Wrinkle in Time premiere

A Wrinkle in Time premiere

Oprah Winfrey joins others A-listers at the world premiere of Disney's latest movie "A Wrinkle In Time".

27 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes before Richard Spencer's speech in Michigan

Clashes before Richard Spencer's speech in Michigan

A least a dozen people were arrested after supporters of Richard Spencer clashed with protesters outside a Michigan college campus where the white nationalist was scheduled to speak.

Iditarod race across Alaska

Iditarod race across Alaska

Mushers from around the world embark on Alaska's gruelling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Oscars after-parties

Oscars after-parties

Celebrating after the Academy Awards at the Governors Ball and the Vanity Fair party.

March4Women in London

March4Women in London

Thousands call for equality during the March4Women rally in London.

Burst pipes leave Londoners without water

Burst pipes leave Londoners without water

Thousands of residents across the British capital were left without water after pipes burst as normal weather conditions returned following a cold snap.

Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2018 Academy Awards.

Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Memorable moments from the 2018 Academy Awards.

Best of IAAF Championships

Best of IAAF Championships

Highlights from the IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in Portland.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party style

Vanity Fair Oscar Party style

Stars pose at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast