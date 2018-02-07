Inside the Pyeongchang Olympic village
The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics mascot Soohorang stands at the Gangneung Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A bed room is seen at the Gangneung Olympic Village in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, center, chats with members of the Canadian Olympic Team during a tour of the Pyeongchang Olympic Village. REUTERS/Patrick Semansky/Pool
A bathroom is seen at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A general view shows a fitness center at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Olympic rings are seen at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, second from right, visits with members of the Canadian and Jamaican Olympic teams as they eat lunch during a tour of the Pyeongchang Olympic Village. REUTERS/Patrick Semansky/Pool
A general view shows a dining hall at the Gangneung Olympic Village in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A bedroom in the Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A general view shows a dining hall at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A general view shows a recreation centre at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A general view shows a recreation center at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A general view shows a laundry room at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A general view shows a recreation center at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Gangneung Olympic Village is seen in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Volunteers are seen at the Gangneung Olympic Village in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Men work at a dining hall at the Gangneung Olympic Village in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A general view shows a recreation center at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
