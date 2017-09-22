Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Sep 22, 2017 | 11:15pm BST

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a session on reforming the United Nations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a session on reforming the United Nations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a session on reforming the United Nations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 40
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron as they leave a meeting of the Security Council. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron as they leave a meeting of the Security Council. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron as they leave a meeting of the Security Council. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 40
A television screen shows Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, as he addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A television screen shows Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, as he addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A television screen shows Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, as he addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 40
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks between U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at a lunch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks between U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at a lunch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks between U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at a lunch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 40
Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi Mansour, President of the Republic of Yemen, waits to address the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi Mansour, President of the Republic of Yemen, waits to address the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi Mansour, President of the Republic of Yemen, waits to address the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 40
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers remarks at a news conference. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers remarks at a news conference. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers remarks at a news conference. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
6 / 40
Vassily Nebenzia (L), Russian Permanent Representative to the U.N., listens to a member of his delegation during a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the acute threat posed by the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Vassily Nebenzia (L), Russian Permanent Representative to the U.N., listens to a member of his delegation during a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the acute threat posed by the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. REUTERS/Brendan...more

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Vassily Nebenzia (L), Russian Permanent Representative to the U.N., listens to a member of his delegation during a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the acute threat posed by the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 40
UN Special Envoy for Global Education Gordon Brown speaks during a news conference. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

UN Special Envoy for Global Education Gordon Brown speaks during a news conference. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
UN Special Envoy for Global Education Gordon Brown speaks during a news conference. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
8 / 40
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds up documents which he says belong to Russian military personnel serving in Ukraine during a meeting of the Security Council to discuss peacekeeping operations. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds up documents which he says belong to Russian military personnel serving in Ukraine during a meeting of the Security Council to discuss peacekeeping operations. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds up documents which he says belong to Russian military personnel serving in Ukraine during a meeting of the Security Council to discuss peacekeeping operations. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 40
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 40
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley during a meeting of the Security Council. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley during a meeting of the Security Council. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley during a meeting of the Security Council. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 40
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi listens to China's Ambassador to the United Nations Liu Jieyi as he attends a meeting of the Security Council. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi listens to China's Ambassador to the United Nations Liu Jieyi as he attends a meeting of the Security Council. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi listens to China's Ambassador to the United Nations Liu Jieyi as he attends a meeting of the Security Council. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 40
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 40
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a Security Council meeting. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a Security Council meeting. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a Security Council meeting. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 40
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) toast during a luncheon hosted by the Secretary General of the United Nations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) toast during a luncheon hosted by the Secretary General of the United Nations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) toast during a luncheon hosted by the Secretary General of the United Nations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 40
U.S. President Donald Trump toasts during a luncheon hosted by the Secretary General of the United Nations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump toasts during a luncheon hosted by the Secretary General of the United Nations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump toasts during a luncheon hosted by the Secretary General of the United Nations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 40
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu react as he arrives to attend the General Assembly. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu react as he arrives to attend the General Assembly. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu react as he arrives to attend the General Assembly. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
17 / 40
Brazilian President Michel Temer meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/Pool

Brazilian President Michel Temer meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Brazilian President Michel Temer meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/Pool
Close
18 / 40
Ivanka Trump attends a meeting on action to end modern slavery and human trafficking on the sidelines. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ivanka Trump attends a meeting on action to end modern slavery and human trafficking on the sidelines. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Ivanka Trump attends a meeting on action to end modern slavery and human trafficking on the sidelines. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
19 / 40
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
20 / 40
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
21 / 40
Brigitte Macron (L) listens to her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, as he addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Brigitte Macron (L) listens to her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, as he addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Brigitte Macron (L) listens to her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, as he addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
22 / 40
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore speaks with delegates before the High-Level Stakeholders Meeting on Climate Change. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore speaks with delegates before the High-Level Stakeholders Meeting on Climate Change. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore speaks with delegates before the High-Level Stakeholders Meeting on Climate Change. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
23 / 40
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 40
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signs a guest book before a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/Pool

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signs a guest book before a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signs a guest book before a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/Pool
Close
25 / 40
U.S. President Donald Trump sits in a chair after addressing the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. President Donald Trump sits in a chair after addressing the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump sits in a chair after addressing the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
26 / 40
An interpreter works as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An interpreter works as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
An interpreter works as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
27 / 40
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
28 / 40
North Korea's Ambassador to the U.N., Ja Song Nam, leaves his seat prior to the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

North Korea's Ambassador to the U.N., Ja Song Nam, leaves his seat prior to the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
North Korea's Ambassador to the U.N., Ja Song Nam, leaves his seat prior to the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
29 / 40
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) reacts as he and president of the General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak listen to U.S. President Donald Trump as he addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) reacts as he and president of the General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak listen to U.S. President Donald Trump as he addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) reacts as he and president of the General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak listen to U.S. President Donald Trump as he addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
30 / 40
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
31 / 40
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos Calderon addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos Calderon addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos Calderon addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
32 / 40
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
33 / 40
Diplomats arrive at the United Nations. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Diplomats arrive at the United Nations. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Diplomats arrive at the United Nations. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
34 / 40
Jack Ma (C), founder of Alibaba, listens as U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres (not pictured) addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jack Ma (C), founder of Alibaba, listens as U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres (not pictured) addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Jack Ma (C), founder of Alibaba, listens as U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres (not pictured) addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
35 / 40
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (L) and first lady Melania Trump (lower right) listen as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his address. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (L) and first lady Melania Trump (lower right) listen as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his address. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (L) and first lady Melania Trump (lower right) listen as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his address. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
36 / 40
Trump family members (L-R), daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, Lara, wife of Eric Trump and Eric Trump, watch as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Trump family members (L-R), daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, Lara, wife of Eric Trump and Eric Trump, watch as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Trump family members (L-R), daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, Lara, wife of Eric Trump and Eric Trump, watch as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
37 / 40
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley (2nd R) receives information, as U.S. President Donald Trump and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres participate in a session on reforming the United Nations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley (2nd R) receives information, as U.S. President Donald Trump and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres participate in a session on reforming the United Nations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley (2nd R) receives information, as U.S. President Donald Trump and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres participate in a session on reforming the United Nations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
38 / 40
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres (L), U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley stand following a session on reforming the United Nations. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres (L), U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley stand following a session on reforming the United Nations. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres (L), U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley stand following a session on reforming the United Nations. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
39 / 40
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Countdown to German election

Countdown to German election

Next Slideshows

Countdown to German election

Countdown to German election

On the campaign trail as Germans prepare to go to the polls.

22 Sep 2017
Mexico reels after devastating earthquake

Mexico reels after devastating earthquake

Rescuers toil to find survivors in the rubble after a devastating earthquake in central Mexico killed more than 200 people.

22 Sep 2017
St. Croix damage from above

St. Croix damage from above

Aerial photos of the destruction to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands following Hurricane Maria.

22 Sep 2017
Hurricane Maria hammers Caribbean

Hurricane Maria hammers Caribbean

Hurricane Maria is the second major storm to hit the Caribbean this month.

21 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast