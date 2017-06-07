Iran parliament attacked
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS
Members of Iranian forces take cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Members of Iranian forces take cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Blood is seen at the scene of an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Women are seen inside the parliament during an attack in central Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS
A woman is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
An Iranian policeman takes cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A member of Iranian forces aims his weapon during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Members of Iranian forces run during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Iranian lawmakers sit inside the parliament during an attack in central Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS
A member of Iranian forces runs during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Members of Iranian forces are seen during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke is seen during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Members of Iranian forces run for cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
A man takes cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Members of Iranian forces run during a gunmen attack at the parliament's building in central Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS
Members of Iranian civil defence run during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Members of Iranian forces take position during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS
Security forces look out of a window of the parliament's building during a gunmen attack in central Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Aftermath in London
Police raid properties as mourners lay flowers following the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months.
High-tech devices used to cheat China's exams
Equipment seized over the years, used in cheating attempts by students sitting for the national college entrance exam known as "gaokao", include wireless...
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces battle to retake the last enclaves held by Islamic State militants.
Venezuela's protest medics
Volunteers treat injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas during demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
MORE IN PICTURES
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly as Kenyan police crackdown on demonstrators angered at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.