Pictures | Tue Oct 17, 2017 | 7:40pm BST

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

People gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
A member of Iraqi security forces takes down a Kurdish flag in Dibis area on the outskirts of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Smoke rises from oil wells, in Dibis area on the outskirts of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Members of the Iraqi security forces react as they hold a Kurdish flag, in Dibis area on the outskirts of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
An Iraqi flag is seen on a military vehicle at an oil field in Dibis area on the outskirts of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Members of Iraqi federal forces are seen in Dibis area on the outskirts of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Iraqi boys gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Iraqi people gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A military vehicle of Iraqi federal forces enters oil fields in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Members of Iraqi federal forces gather to continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A tank of Iraqi army is seen to continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Iraqi people gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Members of Iraqi federal forces gather to continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Iraqi people gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi Army members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Members of Iraqi federal forces gather to continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Members of Iraqi federal forces gather to continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Iraqi people gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Members of Iraqi federal forces gather near oil fields in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
