Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
People gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi security forces takes down a Kurdish flag in Dibis area on the outskirts of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Smoke rises from oil wells, in Dibis area on the outskirts of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi security forces react as they hold a Kurdish flag, in Dibis area on the outskirts of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi flag is seen on a military vehicle at an oil field in Dibis area on the outskirts of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of Iraqi federal forces are seen in Dibis area on the outskirts of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi boys gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi people gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
A military vehicle of Iraqi federal forces enters oil fields in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Iraqi federal forces gather to continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
A tank of Iraqi army is seen to continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi people gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Iraqi federal forces gather to continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi people gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi Army members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Iraqi federal forces gather to continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Iraqi federal forces gather to continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi people gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in military vehicles in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Iraqi federal forces gather near oil fields in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Staving off disease in Rohingya refugee camps
Aid groups attempt to ward off cholera and dysentery outbreaks in squalid Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, distributing vaccines and setting up clinics.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia...
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
MORE IN PICTURES
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Russian TV personality plans presidential run
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Lighting the Olympic torch
The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.