Pictures | Fri Jun 16, 2017 | 8:00pm BST

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Army in the Shifa neighborhood during clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
1 / 27
An Iraqi soldier and civilians run to avoid snipers of the Islamic State militants in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
2 / 27
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
3 / 27
An Iraqi Army helicopter launches a missile against Islamic State positions. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
4 / 27
Iraqi soldiers carry a wounded comrade on a blanket, away from the site of fighting near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
5 / 27
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armored Division smokes a cigarette inside a house that has become their temporary advance command post in the Shifa neighbourhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
6 / 27
Smoke rises after an artillery attack on Islamic State militant positions in the Shifa neighborhood. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
7 / 27
A girl looks out from the arms of a displaced resident near the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
8 / 27
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
9 / 27
An Iraqi soldier holds up uniforms of Islamic State militants found at an abandoned house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
10 / 27
An Iraqi soldier approaches displaced residents. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
11 / 27
Cups with sugar for tea inside an Iraqi Army temporary advance command post. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
12 / 27
A displaced Iraqi resident carries his child. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
13 / 27
A plastic jar placed on a grave contains a paper with the name and the date of death of one of the civilians killed by Islamic State militants buried in a yard. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
14 / 27
A boy carries a baby as they flee their home. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
15 / 27
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armored Division rest inside a house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
16 / 27
Displaced Iraqi residents walk along a road after fleeing their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
17 / 27
Iraqi soldiers give droplets of water to dehydrated children rescued by soldiers. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
18 / 27
An Islamic State militants flag is seen on top of the minaret of al-Nuri mosque in the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
19 / 27
Cell phones and other accessories, which an Iraqi soldier said are used by Islamic State militants for bomb attacks, at an abandoned house. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
20 / 27
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
21 / 27
Displaced Iraqi residents flee. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
22 / 27
Smoke billows behind a destroyed school. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
23 / 27
An Iraqi soldier carries a journalist wounded in the leg. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
24 / 27
Displaced Iraqi residents flee their homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
25 / 27
A child's bicycle is seen among building in ruins. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
26 / 27
A civilian raises his hands to the sky as he and others stand among debris near the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
27 / 27
