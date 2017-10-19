Islamic State's capital Raqqa falls
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride atop military vehicles as they celebrate victory in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Flags of Syrian Democratic Forces are placed at Naim roundabout after the liberation in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces place flags at Naim Square after liberating Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) dance along a street in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces take a selfie at the stadium after it was retaken from the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The ruins of a shopping centre are seen in Raqqa, afterthe city was liberated by the Syrian Democratic Forces. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A civilian prays after she was rescued by fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces from the stadium after Raqqa was liberated. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces ride atop a vehicle after Raqqa was liberated from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces gesture the "V" sign in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters ride atop of military vehicles as they celebrate victory in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A female fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces is seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces raise a white flag near the National Hospital complex where the Islamic State militants are holed up, at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces ride atop of a vehicle after Raqqa was liberated from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces inspects an RPG at his position inside a building at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Female fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Military vehicles in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A female sniper of the Syrian Democratic Forces looks through the scope of her rifle as she takes up a position opposite the National Hospital where the Islamic State militants are holed up. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces inside a vehicle. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A British volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover to avoid sniper fire of Islamic State militants, at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces places empty plastic bottles on stairs of a building at their positions, at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fixes his hair using a broken mirror at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An American volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires an RPG during a battle with Islamic State militants at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A vehicle destroyed by an air strike by coalition forces is pictured among the rubble along a road at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A uniform of a member of Islamic State militants is pictured as it was displayed by the Syrian Democratic forces at their positions inside a building at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces helps his comrade wash his hair at their position at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces inspect weapons and munitions recovered at the former positions of the Islamic State militants inside a building at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover from the sniper fire of the Islamic State militants near the stadium. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces near the stadium. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An armoured fighting vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces manoeuvres at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces takes up a position inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke rises in the stadium as members of Syrian Democratic Forces battle with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions inside a building as they battle Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions on the rooftop of a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A view of Raqqa's National Hospital, last stronghold of the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces pass through a hole in the wall as they advance their positions towards the Islamic State militants who are holed up at a stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces who was wounded during a battle with Islamic State militants smokes a cigarette in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A view of buildings destroyed during clashes between Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces takes cover near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces drives a vehicle past destroyed buildings in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Destroyed buildings are pictured during sunset at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
