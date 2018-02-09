Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter
A young hunter rests next to his tamed golden eagle during an annual hunters competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A hunter holding his tamed golden eagles rides during an annual competition. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A tamed golden eagle wearing a hood with silver decorations, locally known as tomaga. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A tamed golden eagle chases a rabbit. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A tamed golden eagle attacks a rabbit. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A tamed golden eagle attacks a rabbit. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A tamed golden eagle sits at a grandstand. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A hunter with his tamed golden eagle rides a horse. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A hunter releases his tamed golden eagle. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Hunters with their tamed golden eagles stand during an opening ceremony. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Hunters stay next to a tamed golden eagle. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A tamed golden eagle soars. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A hunter walks with a rabbit, caught by his tamed golden eagle. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Children watch the annual competition of hunters with tamed eagles. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A hunter tries to control his tamed golden eagles. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A tamed golden eagle soars during the annual hunters competition. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A hunter releases his tamed golden eagle. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Men set up a poster prior to the annual competition. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
