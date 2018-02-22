Kenya elephants on the move

Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Nabjib Balala (C) and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers load a tranquilized elephant on to a truck. Kenya has several thousand elephants, who face threats such as ivory poachers and habitat loss, but they...more

Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Nabjib Balala (C) and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers load a tranquilized elephant on to a truck. Kenya has several thousand elephants, who face threats such as ivory poachers and habitat loss, but they often raid crops and farms as they migrate between parks, angering villagers who rely on the produce to feed their families. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close