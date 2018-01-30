Kenya's opposition leader takes symbolic oath of office

Raila Odinga takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in front of his supporters. "This is a lose-lose situation for both Kenyatta and Odinga and it was an entirely preventable crisis. It's not clear where Odinga goes next from here," said...more

Raila Odinga takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in front of his supporters. "This is a lose-lose situation for both Kenyatta and Odinga and it was an entirely preventable crisis. It's not clear where Odinga goes next from here," said Murithi Mutiga, a senior analyst for the International Crisis Group. "Kenyatta as well - by resisting all attempts at dialog, he has put himself in a position where he will continue to struggle to be seen as the president of all Kenyans." REUTERS/Baz Ratner

