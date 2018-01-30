Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 30, 2018 | 4:50pm GMT

Kenya's opposition leader takes symbolic oath of office

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) holds a Bible as he takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in Nairobi, Kenya January 30, 2018. Kenyan authorities suspended television and radio stations as supporters of Odinga watched him take a symbolic presidential oath in a Nairobi park in a direct challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
A supporter of Raila Odinga jumps from a bus after riot police fired teargas canisters to disperse them after his swearing-in ceremony in Nairobi. Security forces made no move to stop the ceremony, which authorities had said would be illegal, but the government later declared the opposition "National Resistance Movement" a criminal group, paving the way for potential arrests. REUTERS/Isaac Biosse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Raila Odinga gestures during a swearing-in ceremony as the president of the People's Assembly. The movement is a loose grouping led by Odinga and other lawmakers that tried to rally support in November for a boycott of some products whose owners it says are aligned with government interests. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Supporters of Raila Odinga gesture through a bus window ahead of his planned swearing-in ceremony. Odinga's supporters say he is Kenya's legitimate leader and Kenyatta's election was neither free nor fair. Kenyatta's victory in August was annulled by the Supreme Court over irregularities but he then won a re-run, which Odinga boycotted over a failure to revamp the electoral commission. Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term in November and state institutions report to him. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Raila Odinga holds a Bible as he takes a symbolic presidential oath of office. "I, Raila Omolo Odinga, do swear that I will protect the nation as people's president, so help me God," Odinga said to the cheers of more than 15,000 people in Uhuru Park, next to Nairobi's main business district. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Supporters of Raila Odinga gather during his swearing-in ceremony. During a speech lasting less than five minutes, Odinga declined to give details of his plans and said they would be disclosed in "due course." In a possible sign of division within the opposition alliance, Odinga's vice presidential candidate and two other senior leaders were absent. Odinga said the vice president would be sworn in at a later date. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Supporters of Raila Odinga gather ahead of Odinga's planned swearing-in ceremony. The attorney-general had warned that Odinga could be charged with treason if the event went ahead - an offense that can carry the death penalty. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Supporters of Raila Odinga jump from a bus after riot police fired teargas canisters to disperse them in Nairobi. REUTERS/Isaac Biosse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Raila Odinga is surrounded by his supporters during a symbolic presidential oath in Nairobi. As people assembled, authorities forced independent television and radio stations reporting on the gathering off air, several outlets said - the most widespread censorship for a decade. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Supporters of Raila Odinga hold a Bible ahead of his planned swearing-in ceremony as the president of the people�s assembly. "We have an illegitimate government which is pretending to be in power," Odinga told a local broadcaster by phone in an interview that was streamed online before the event. "Whenever there is a crisis, there is also an opportunity. This is an opportunity to bring the country together." REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
A man wears a mask among fellow supporters. Many of those at the rally had come from the capital's slums. Odinga has strong support there and in the west and along the coast, areas where people have long felt ignored by central government and shut out of political patronage networks. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
A supporter of Raila Odinga stands on a pole as he blows a horn ahead of his planned swearing-in ceremony. Although the police had said they would prevent any illegal assembly, there were no uniformed police in the park and no anti-riot officers or vehicles were visible. On the edge of the crowd, a single tear gas canister was fired. Nearly 100 people were killed over the prolonged election period, mostly in clashes between Odinga supporters and police. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Raila Odinga takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in front of his supporters. "This is a lose-lose situation for both Kenyatta and Odinga and it was an entirely preventable crisis. It's not clear where Odinga goes next from here," said Murithi Mutiga, a senior analyst for the International Crisis Group. "Kenyatta as well - by resisting all attempts at dialog, he has put himself in a position where he will continue to struggle to be seen as the president of all Kenyans." REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Supporters of Raila Odinga gesture as they walk along a street ahead of his planned swearing-in ceremony. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Supporters cheer as they wait for Raila Odinga to be sworn in as the President of the People's Assembly. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Supporters of Raila Odinga gesture as they walk along a street ahead of his planned swearing-in ceremony. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Raila Odinga gestures upon arrival to take a symbolic presidential oath in front of his supporters. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
A man climbs from a roof during a symbolic presidential oath of office taken by Raila Odinga. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
