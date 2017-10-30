Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 30, 2017 | 4:50pm GMT

Kenya's president wins re-run election

Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
1 / 20
Supporters of incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta celebrate after he was announced winner of the repeat presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Supporters of incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta celebrate after he was announced winner of the repeat presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Supporters of incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta celebrate after he was announced winner of the repeat presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
2 / 20
A girl walks in front of policemen during clashes in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A girl walks in front of policemen during clashes in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
A girl walks in front of policemen during clashes in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 20
Policemen search for opposition supporters during clashes in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Policemen search for opposition supporters during clashes in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Policemen search for opposition supporters during clashes in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 20
Opposition supporters stand near barricades set on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Opposition supporters stand near barricades set on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Opposition supporters stand near barricades set on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
5 / 20
A woman runs in front of a policeman during clashes between opposition supporters and police in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman runs in front of a policeman during clashes between opposition supporters and police in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
A woman runs in front of a policeman during clashes between opposition supporters and police in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 20
An opposition supporter gestures in front of policemen during clashes in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An opposition supporter gestures in front of policemen during clashes in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
An opposition supporter gestures in front of policemen during clashes in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 20
Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta holds the certificate of President-Elect of the Republic of Kenya after he was announced winner of the repeat presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta holds the certificate of President-Elect of the Republic of Kenya after he was announced winner of the repeat presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi....more

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta holds the certificate of President-Elect of the Republic of Kenya after he was announced winner of the repeat presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
8 / 20
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a placard next to burning tires during a protest after the Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta was announced winner of the repeat presidential election in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a placard next to burning tires during a protest after the Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta was announced winner of the repeat presidential election in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a placard next to burning tires during a protest after the Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta was announced winner of the repeat presidential election in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 20
A policeman gestures in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A policeman gestures in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
A policeman gestures in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 20
Opposition party supporters protest in the streets in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Opposition party supporters protest in the streets in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Opposition party supporters protest in the streets in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
11 / 20
Rioters attempt to loot a shop in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Rioters attempt to loot a shop in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Rioters attempt to loot a shop in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
12 / 20
Anti-riot police attempt to disperse protesters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Anti-riot police attempt to disperse protesters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Anti-riot police attempt to disperse protesters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
13 / 20
People walk amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

People walk amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
People walk amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
14 / 20
A man stands amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A man stands amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
A man stands amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
15 / 20
People inspect the damage as they stand amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

People inspect the damage as they stand amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
People inspect the damage as they stand amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
16 / 20
People inspect the damage as they stand amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

People inspect the damage as they stand amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
People inspect the damage as they stand amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
17 / 20
A policeman kicks at a shop doors during clashes with rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A policeman kicks at a shop doors during clashes with rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
A policeman kicks at a shop doors during clashes with rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
18 / 20
People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
19 / 20
A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Ex-Trump campaign chief charged

Ex-Trump campaign chief charged

Next Slideshows

Ex-Trump campaign chief charged

Ex-Trump campaign chief charged

Paul Manafort surrenders to federal authorities amid an ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

30 Oct 2017
Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia declares independence

Spain's direct rule over Catalonia took hold on Monday after the prime minister sacked its secessionist government for declaring independence.

30 Oct 2017
When Hurricane Sandy struck

When Hurricane Sandy struck

Five years have passed since Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeast.

29 Oct 2017
Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Clashes continue in the west of the country following Thursday's disputed vote.

27 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Halloween at the White House

Halloween at the White House

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats at the White House.

Pride in Taipei

Pride in Taipei

People take to the streets in Taipei during the first gay pride parade since Taiwan�s constitutional court declared that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry in May 2017.

Ex-Trump campaign chief charged

Ex-Trump campaign chief charged

Paul Manafort surrenders to federal authorities amid an ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia declares independence

Spain's direct rule over Catalonia took hold on Monday after the prime minister sacked its secessionist government for declaring independence.

Editor Choice Pictures

Editor Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast