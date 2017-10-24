Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, is escorted during a court visit to the crime scene at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia....more
Siti Aisyah of Indonesia, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, is escorted at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Armed police take the escalator as they escort Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Siti Aisyah is escorted by police at the airport. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong as they revisit the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong on the escalator. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Siti Aisyah at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Siti Aisyah of Indonesia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Doan Thi Huong is escorted on a wheelchair as she revisits the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
