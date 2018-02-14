Edition:
Pictures | Wed Feb 14, 2018 | 2:40pm GMT

Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang

A man impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves in the stands as a unified Korean team play Japan at the Pyeongchang Games. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un holds a Korean unification flag. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un is escorted from the arena by security personnel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un is escorted from the arena by security personnel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un is surrounded by security personnel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A man impersonating Kim Jong Un stands next to the North Korean cheerleaders. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
The same impersonator had caused a commotion during last Friday's opening ceremony when he and a person dressed as U.S. President Donald Trump were swiftly shown out of the stadium by security staff. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Impersonators dressed-up as U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
