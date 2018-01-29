Korean hockey diplomacy

North and South Korean women's ice hockey athletes talk during their training session in Jincheon National Training Centre, January 28, 2018. Many South Koreans have complained the unified women's hockey team - the only such joint team to be formed -...more

North and South Korean women's ice hockey athletes talk during their training session in Jincheon National Training Centre, January 28, 2018. Many South Koreans have complained the unified women's hockey team - the only such joint team to be formed - was unfair to the South Korean players, going so far as creating over a hundred petitions against the unified team on the presidential Blue House's website. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee/Yonhap via REUTERS

