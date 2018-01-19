Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Three-time gold medalist Aly Raisman excoriated former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar for sexually abusing her and other young women entrusted to his care and also lambasted the Olympic organization that failed for years to protect the...more
Dr. Larry Nassar listens to a victim during his sentencing hearing. Nassar, 54, the national medical coordinator for USA Gymnastics and prominent physician at Michigan State University's sports clinic, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree...more
Kyle Stephens said Nassar, a family friend, began molesting her when she was 6 years old and her parents did not believe her when she told them. "You convinced my parents that I was a liar," Stephens said. "Little girls don't stay little forever,"...more
Victim and former gymnast Jordyn Wieber speaks at the sentencing hearing. Wieber was a member of the gold medal-winning women's team at the 2012 London Olympics. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Raisman said she had not planned to provide her testimony, but she was inspired by other victims who had taken the podium. Her anger was targeted as well at USA Gymnastics and her dismay at what she felt is a lackluster reaction to the scandal by...more
Donna Markham, the mother of Chelsea Markham, testified her daughter was molested by Nassar after seeking treatment for a back injury she suffered in a fall off a balance beam when she was 10, Sports Illustrated reported. Chelsea never recovered from...more
Thomas Brennan, a youth gymnastics coach, confronted Nassar in a Michigan courtroom on the second day of a sentencing hearing. "For the record, go to hell," Brennan said, glowering at Nassar. Brennan's outburst came as he stood next to one of...more
A mother of one-time U.S. Gymnastics team member, Maggie Nichols, who tried to qualify to compete in the 2016 Olympic Games, makes a statement. "A real doctor never sees a child alone," said Gina Nichols, who said she is a registered nurse and whose...more
Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, seen here talking to Nassar, has addressed each victim and repeatedly said she will make certain Nassar gets a lengthy prison sentence. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence. "He will die there," Aquilina...more
Prosecutor Angela Povilaitis reads a statement for victim and gymnast McKayla Maroney. Maroney filed a lawsuit last month against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, alleging she was forced to sign a confidentiality agreement in order to...more
Victim Nicole Walker, a former gymnast, speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victims and former gymnasts Maddie (L) and Kara Johnson hold hands as they speak. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and gymnast Chelsea Zerfas speaks as he mother looks on (R). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Samantha Ursch speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jennifer Bedford speaks to Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former U.S. National team member Jeanette Antolin speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and gymnast Lindsey Lemke speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Helena Weick, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Tiffany Thomas Lopez, a former member of USA softball team, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Michigan State University (MSU) President Lou Anna Simon attends the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and gymnast Lindsey Lemke speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Nicole Reeb speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Amanda Cormier speaks to Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jennifer Hayes wipes tears while speaking during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Stephanie Robinson, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Olivia Cowan wipes her tears as she delivers a victim impact testimony during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Carrie Hogan speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Jamie Dantzscher speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Kayla Spycher speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Kayla Spycher is comforted by her mother after speaking during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jaime Doski speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Annette Hill (L) reacts as she delivers a victim impact testimony during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid?
Victim Ashley Erickson is comforted by her family after addressing Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
