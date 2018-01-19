Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Raisman said she had not planned to provide her testimony, but she was inspired by other victims who had taken the podium. Her anger was targeted as well at USA Gymnastics and her dismay at what she felt is a lackluster reaction to the scandal by...more

Raisman said she had not planned to provide her testimony, but she was inspired by other victims who had taken the podium. Her anger was targeted as well at USA Gymnastics and her dismay at what she felt is a lackluster reaction to the scandal by newly installed CEO Kerry Perry. Perry, who attended the hearings earlier in the week, was not present Friday. "Unfortunately you have taken on an organization that is rotten from the inside," Raisman said to Perry in absentia. "You will be judged by how you deal with this. We need an independent investigation into what happened, what went wrong and how we can avoid this in the future." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

