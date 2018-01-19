Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 19, 2018 | 9:20pm GMT

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Three-time gold medalist Aly Raisman excoriated former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar for sexually abusing her and other young women entrusted to his care and also lambasted the Olympic organization that failed for years to protect the athletes. Raisman, 23, stared directly at Nassar as she read her 15-minute statement in court. "We have our voices and we will not be silenced," said Raisman, the co-captain of the women's gymnastics squad at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games. "I'm no longer that little girl you met in Australia who you first began grooming and manipulating." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, January 19, 2018
Three-time gold medalist Aly Raisman excoriated former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar for sexually abusing her and other young women entrusted to his care and also lambasted the Olympic organization that failed for years to protect the athletes. Raisman, 23, stared directly at Nassar as she read her 15-minute statement in court. "We have our voices and we will not be silenced," said Raisman, the co-captain of the women's gymnastics squad at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games. "I'm no longer that little girl you met in Australia who you first began grooming and manipulating." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Dr. Larry Nassar listens to a victim during his sentencing hearing. Nassar, 54, the national medical coordinator for USA Gymnastics and prominent physician at Michigan State University's sports clinic, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault before Aquilina in November. He is already serving a 60-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in July to child pornography charges in federal court. Nassar has sat through the proceedings with his head bowed, not making eye contact with the victims. He apologized for his crimes at the November hearing, local media reported. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Dr. Larry Nassar listens to a victim during his sentencing hearing. Nassar, 54, the national medical coordinator for USA Gymnastics and prominent physician at Michigan State University's sports clinic, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault before Aquilina in November. He is already serving a 60-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in July to child pornography charges in federal court. Nassar has sat through the proceedings with his head bowed, not making eye contact with the victims. He apologized for his crimes at the November hearing, local media reported. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kyle Stephens said Nassar, a family friend, began molesting her when she was 6 years old and her parents did not believe her when she told them. "You convinced my parents that I was a liar," Stephens said. "Little girls don't stay little forever," she added. "They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world." Once her father realized she was telling the truth, he took his own life, Stephens said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Kyle Stephens said Nassar, a family friend, began molesting her when she was 6 years old and her parents did not believe her when she told them. "You convinced my parents that I was a liar," Stephens said. "Little girls don't stay little forever," she added. "They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world." Once her father realized she was telling the truth, he took his own life, Stephens said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Jordyn Wieber speaks at the sentencing hearing. Wieber was a member of the gold medal-winning women's team at the 2012 London Olympics. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, January 19, 2018
Victim and former gymnast Jordyn Wieber speaks at the sentencing hearing. Wieber was a member of the gold medal-winning women's team at the 2012 London Olympics. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Raisman said she had not planned to provide her testimony, but she was inspired by other victims who had taken the podium. Her anger was targeted as well at USA Gymnastics and her dismay at what she felt is a lackluster reaction to the scandal by newly installed CEO Kerry Perry. Perry, who attended the hearings earlier in the week, was not present Friday. "Unfortunately you have taken on an organization that is rotten from the inside," Raisman said to Perry in absentia. "You will be judged by how you deal with this. We need an independent investigation into what happened, what went wrong and how we can avoid this in the future." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, January 19, 2018
Raisman said she had not planned to provide her testimony, but she was inspired by other victims who had taken the podium. Her anger was targeted as well at USA Gymnastics and her dismay at what she felt is a lackluster reaction to the scandal by newly installed CEO Kerry Perry. Perry, who attended the hearings earlier in the week, was not present Friday. "Unfortunately you have taken on an organization that is rotten from the inside," Raisman said to Perry in absentia. "You will be judged by how you deal with this. We need an independent investigation into what happened, what went wrong and how we can avoid this in the future." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donna Markham, the mother of Chelsea Markham, testified her daughter was molested by Nassar after seeking treatment for a back injury she suffered in a fall off a balance beam when she was 10, Sports Illustrated reported. Chelsea never recovered from the abuse and it led her to a life of drugs, culminating with her suicide in 2009 at age 23, the mother said according to the magazine. Outside the courtroom, Markham told reporters she felt compelled to speak for her daughter. "I wanted him (Nassar) to hear what happened to my daughter ... the fact that he started the process of her self-destruction," according to video posted on the Lansing State Journal website. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Donna Markham, the mother of Chelsea Markham, testified her daughter was molested by Nassar after seeking treatment for a back injury she suffered in a fall off a balance beam when she was 10, Sports Illustrated reported. Chelsea never recovered from the abuse and it led her to a life of drugs, culminating with her suicide in 2009 at age 23, the mother said according to the magazine. Outside the courtroom, Markham told reporters she felt compelled to speak for her daughter. "I wanted him (Nassar) to hear what happened to my daughter ... the fact that he started the process of her self-destruction," according to video posted on the Lansing State Journal website. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Thomas Brennan, a youth gymnastics coach, confronted Nassar in a Michigan courtroom on the second day of a sentencing hearing. "For the record, go to hell," Brennan said, glowering at Nassar. Brennan's outburst came as he stood next to one of Nassar's victims, Gwen Anderson, as she recounted the molestation she suffered at the hands of Nassar. At one point during Anderson's tearful testimony, Brennan barked at Nassar, "look at her." Brennan told Ingham County Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina that he sent more than 100 girls to Nassar, whom he once considered a mentor. "The guilt I feel for that is hard to fathom," he said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Thomas Brennan, a youth gymnastics coach, confronted Nassar in a Michigan courtroom on the second day of a sentencing hearing. "For the record, go to hell," Brennan said, glowering at Nassar. Brennan's outburst came as he stood next to one of Nassar's victims, Gwen Anderson, as she recounted the molestation she suffered at the hands of Nassar. At one point during Anderson's tearful testimony, Brennan barked at Nassar, "look at her." Brennan told Ingham County Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina that he sent more than 100 girls to Nassar, whom he once considered a mentor. "The guilt I feel for that is hard to fathom," he said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A mother of one-time U.S. Gymnastics team member, Maggie Nichols, who tried to qualify to compete in the 2016 Olympic Games, makes a statement. "A real doctor never sees a child alone," said Gina Nichols, who said she is a registered nurse and whose husband is a doctor. "You're a serial child molester - a pedophile." Nichols also criticized USA Gymnastics for not properly vetting Nassar, who served as the team's physician through four Olympic Games. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
A mother of one-time U.S. Gymnastics team member, Maggie Nichols, who tried to qualify to compete in the 2016 Olympic Games, makes a statement. "A real doctor never sees a child alone," said Gina Nichols, who said she is a registered nurse and whose husband is a doctor. "You're a serial child molester - a pedophile." Nichols also criticized USA Gymnastics for not properly vetting Nassar, who served as the team's physician through four Olympic Games. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, seen here talking to Nassar, has addressed each victim and repeatedly said she will make certain Nassar gets a lengthy prison sentence. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence. "He will die there," Aquilina told one victim. "The next judge he faces will be God." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, seen here talking to Nassar, has addressed each victim and repeatedly said she will make certain Nassar gets a lengthy prison sentence. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence. "He will die there," Aquilina told one victim. "The next judge he faces will be God." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Prosecutor Angela Povilaitis reads a statement for victim and gymnast McKayla Maroney. Maroney filed a lawsuit last month against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, alleging she was forced to sign a confidentiality agreement in order to prevent her from going public with any allegations against Nassar. Maroney has said she signed the reported $1.25 million settlement in December 2016 after "years of psychological trauma" and molestation. According to the arrangement, which included nondisclosure and non-disparagement clauses, Maroney or her parents could open themselves to being sued for more than $100,000 for breaking the settlement. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Prosecutor Angela Povilaitis reads a statement for victim and gymnast McKayla Maroney. Maroney filed a lawsuit last month against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, alleging she was forced to sign a confidentiality agreement in order to prevent her from going public with any allegations against Nassar. Maroney has said she signed the reported $1.25 million settlement in December 2016 after "years of psychological trauma" and molestation. According to the arrangement, which included nondisclosure and non-disparagement clauses, Maroney or her parents could open themselves to being sued for more than $100,000 for breaking the settlement. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Nicole Walker, a former gymnast, speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Victim Nicole Walker, a former gymnast, speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victims and former gymnasts Maddie (L) and Kara Johnson hold hands as they speak. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, January 19, 2018
Victims and former gymnasts Maddie (L) and Kara Johnson hold hands as they speak. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and gymnast Chelsea Zerfas speaks as he mother looks on (R). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, January 19, 2018
Victim and gymnast Chelsea Zerfas speaks as he mother looks on (R). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Samantha Ursch speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, January 19, 2018
Victim and former gymnast Samantha Ursch speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jennifer Bedford speaks to Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Victim Jennifer Bedford speaks to Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former U.S. National team member Jeanette Antolin speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Victim and former U.S. National team member Jeanette Antolin speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and gymnast Lindsey Lemke speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Victim and gymnast Lindsey Lemke speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Helena Weick, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Victim Helena Weick, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Tiffany Thomas Lopez, a former member of USA softball team, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Tiffany Thomas Lopez, a former member of USA softball team, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Michigan State University (MSU) President Lou Anna Simon attends the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Michigan State University (MSU) President Lou Anna Simon attends the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and gymnast Lindsey Lemke speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Victim and gymnast Lindsey Lemke speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Nicole Reeb speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Victim and former gymnast Nicole Reeb speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Amanda Cormier speaks to Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Victim Amanda Cormier speaks to Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jennifer Hayes wipes tears while speaking during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Victim Jennifer Hayes wipes tears while speaking during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Stephanie Robinson, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Victim Stephanie Robinson, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Olivia Cowan wipes her tears as she delivers a victim impact testimony during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Olivia Cowan wipes her tears as she delivers a victim impact testimony during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Carrie Hogan speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Victim Carrie Hogan speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Jamie Dantzscher speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Victim and former gymnast Jamie Dantzscher speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Kayla Spycher speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Victim Kayla Spycher speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Kayla Spycher is comforted by her mother after speaking during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Victim Kayla Spycher is comforted by her mother after speaking during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jaime Doski speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Victim Jaime Doski speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Annette Hill (L) reacts as she delivers a victim impact testimony during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid?

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Annette Hill (L) reacts as she delivers a victim impact testimony during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid?
Victim Ashley Erickson is comforted by her family after addressing Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Victim Ashley Erickson is comforted by her family after addressing Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
