Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 7, 2018 | 5:15pm GMT

Last of the northern white rhinos

A warden watches over Najin and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya, March 7, 2018. The last three northern white rhinos live in a conservancy in Kenya after decades of rampant poaching have drastically cut numbers with their horns selling for $110,000 per pound, making them more valuable than gold or cocaine. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A warden watches over Najin and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya, March 7, 2018. The last three northern white rhinos live in a conservancy...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
A warden watches over Najin and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya, March 7, 2018. The last three northern white rhinos live in a conservancy in Kenya after decades of rampant poaching have drastically cut numbers with their horns selling for $110,000 per pound, making them more valuable than gold or cocaine. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 10
Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, is fed by a warden at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park May 3, 2017. The world's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, is recovering from an infected leg that raised fears over the past week he might have to be put down, a veterinarian at a conservancy in Kenya said REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, is fed by a warden at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park May 3, 2017. The world's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, is recovering from an infected leg that raised fears over...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, is fed by a warden at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park May 3, 2017. The world's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, is recovering from an infected leg that raised fears over the past week he might have to be put down, a veterinarian at a conservancy in Kenya said REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 10
Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, grazes at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park May 3, 2017. After all attempts at getting him to mate naturally failed, conservationists last year put Sudan on dating app Tinder, hoping to raise enough money to pay for a $9-million fertility treatment. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, grazes at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park May 3, 2017. After all attempts at getting him to mate naturally failed, conservationists last year put Sudan on dating app Tinder,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, grazes at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park May 3, 2017. After all attempts at getting him to mate naturally failed, conservationists last year put Sudan on dating app Tinder, hoping to raise enough money to pay for a $9-million fertility treatment. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 10
Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, is fed by a warden at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park May 3, 2017. Sudan spent most of the past two weeks lying in his pen due to discomfort from a deep wound on his right hind leg. His keepers had wondered whether it might be time to put him down. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, is fed by a warden at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park May 3, 2017. Sudan spent most of the past two weeks lying in his pen due to discomfort from a deep wound on his right hind...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, is fed by a warden at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park May 3, 2017. Sudan spent most of the past two weeks lying in his pen due to discomfort from a deep wound on his right hind leg. His keepers had wondered whether it might be time to put him down. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo
Close
4 / 10
Najin and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, lie in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Najin and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, lie in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Najin and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, lie in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
5 / 10
A warden guards Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A warden guards Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
A warden guards Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 10
Rhinos and giraffes graze at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Rhinos and giraffes graze at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Rhinos and giraffes graze at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 10
Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, grazes at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, grazes at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, grazes at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo
Close
8 / 10
Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, grazes at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, grazes at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, grazes at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo
Close
9 / 10
The Rhino Cemetery is seen at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The Rhino Cemetery is seen at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
The Rhino Cemetery is seen at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

Next Slideshows

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and...

07 Mar 2018
The world's richest billionaires

The world's richest billionaires

The 30 richest people on Earth right now.

07 Mar 2018
White House economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns

Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said he was resigning, a decision that came after he lost a fight within the White House over plans to impose hefty...

07 Mar 2018
Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2018 Academy Awards.

06 Mar 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at women and girls around the world on International Women's Day.

Saudi women learn to drive

Saudi women learn to drive

Inside a driving school for women in Saudi Arabia, where the ban on women drivers was lifted last year.

Turkish-backed forces push into Syria

Turkish-backed forces push into Syria

On the frontlines as Turkish forces battle for control of Afrin in northwestern Syria.

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community.

Geneva Auto Show

Geneva Auto Show

New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.

The world's richest billionaires

The world's richest billionaires

The 30 richest people on Earth right now.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast