Last of the northern white rhinos

Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, is fed by a warden at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park May 3, 2017. Sudan spent most of the past two weeks lying in his pen due to discomfort from a deep wound on his right hind leg. His keepers had wondered whether it might be time to put him down. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

