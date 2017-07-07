Last stand in Mosul
A member of the Emergency Response Division opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Members of Iraqi federal police carry their weapons during fighting with Islamic State militants at the frontline in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Displaced residents, who fled from clashes, carry their luggage during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
An armored personnel carrier of Iraqi security forces fire against Islamic State militants at the frontline. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi military vehicles during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Smoke rises from an air strike during fighting with Islamic State militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Emergency Response Division take cover. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division in the Old City. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Iraqi security forces runs with his weapon during a fight. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Destroyed building and cars in the Old City. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down during fighting. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Members of the Emergency Response Division in the Old City. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi Federal Police members ride in military vehicles. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi baby who fled from the Islamic State militants receives a vaccination against disease. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled from the clashes. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A member of the Emergency Response Division walks up a staircase in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Members of the Emergency Response Division look for cover after a hand grenade explosion. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Emergency Response Division check a drone. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Smoke billows next to the remains of the al-Hadba minaret at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Emergency Response Division carries his weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Old City. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division rest. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
