Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jul 4, 2017 | 7:40pm BST

Latte art

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
1 / 7
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
2 / 7
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
3 / 7
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin takes a photograph of his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin takes a photograph of his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin takes a photograph of his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
4 / 7
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
5 / 7
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts, called 'creamart', at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts, called 'creamart', at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts, called 'creamart', at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
6 / 7
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna

Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna

Next Slideshows

Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna

Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna

The rocky, windswept slopes of Europe's most active volcano are a proving ground for robots designed for a future mission to the moon.

04 Jul 2017
Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.

03 Jul 2017
North Korean Taekwondo-style

North Korean Taekwondo-style

Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea.

28 Jun 2017
Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

Swarm of bees removed from Times Square

A beekeeper removes a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York.

27 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast