Pictures | Tue Oct 24, 2017 | 3:26pm BST

Lighting the Olympic torch

Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess with the flame on the torch during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Actresses during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Actresses with the flame during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess passes the flame to Greek cross country skiing athlete Apostolos Aggelis during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess gives an olive branch to Greek cross country skiing athlete Apostolos Aggelis. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

First torchbearer Greek cross country skiing athlete Apostolos Aggelis runs with the Olympic flame and an olive branch at the Pierre de Coubertin monument during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Actresses during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Spectators with South Korea flags. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Former South Korea footballer Park Ji-sung holds the Olympic torch. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Actresses during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Former South Korea footballer Park Ji-sung poses with the Olympic torch. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Actresses with the flame during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek cross country skiing athlete Apostolos Aggelis passes the flame to former South Korea footballer Park Ji-sung. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek cross country skiing athlete Apostolos Aggelis runs with the flame. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

