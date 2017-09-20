London Fashion Week
Model Gigi Hadid displays a creation from Tommy Hilfiger. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Tommy Hilfiger. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Model Gigi Hadid displays a creation from Tommy Hilfiger. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Tommy Hilfiger. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Tommy Hilfiger. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Tata Naka Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Tata Naka Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Faustine Steinmetz Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Faustine Steinmetz Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Faustine Steinmetz Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Emilio De La Morena Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Emilio De La Morena Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Emilio De La Morena Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Ashish Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Ashish Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Ashish Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Edeline Lee Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Edeline Lee Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Roksanda Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Roksanda Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Versus Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Versus Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
TopShop Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
TopShop Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
TopShop Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Edeline Lee's Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Burberry Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Burberry Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Burberry Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Burberry Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
House of Holland Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
House of Holland Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
House of Holland Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Guests are ushered out by a police guard after hundreds of protesters block the streets at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Hundreds of anti-fur campaigners block the streets and harass guests at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Backstage for Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Backstage for Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Maria Jakubowski Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2108. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Richard Malone's show. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2108. REUTERS/Mary Turner
