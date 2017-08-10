Edition:
Long live the goat king

A crown is affixed to a wild goat as it is crowned King Puck and will be held on a platform above the town for three days in Killorglin, Ireland. Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thursday, August 10, 2017
Puck Queen Caitlin Horgan, 12, accompanies the wild goat that was caught for Puck Fair to be crowned King Puck for three days, in Killorglin. The origins of the event are unclear, though there are many local theories from a harvest festival to tales of a lone goat fleeing Oliver Cromwell's troops into the village. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thursday, August 10, 2017
The wild goat that was caught from a mountain in Kerry for Puck Fair is paraded through the town before being crowned King Puck for three days in Killorglin. Organizers say historical references to the festival date back to the early 17th century. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thursday, August 10, 2017
Spectators attend the first day of Puck Fair which begins with a horse market and the crowning of a goat as King for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thursday, August 10, 2017
People crowd into a window to see a wild goat paraded through the town before being crowned King Puck for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thursday, August 10, 2017
Lady in Waiting to the Queen Puck Caoilinn Foley, 13, participates in accompanying the goat during a parade on the first day of Puck Fair which begins with a horse market and the crowning of a goat as King for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thursday, August 10, 2017
The newly crowned King Puck goat is hoisted to the top of a platform above the town where it will be held for the duration of Puck Fair which is three days in Killorglin. Organizers say King Puck is to be treated royally during his brief reign with a diet of ash tree branches, water and cabbage to sustain him until he returns to his mountain home following his dethronement ceremony. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thursday, August 10, 2017
Cousins Jim Flanagan and Kit Flanagan enjoy watching Puck Fair in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thursday, August 10, 2017
Puck Queen Caitlin Horgan, 12, poses with the newly crowned King Puck goat which will be held on a platform above the town for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thursday, August 10, 2017
The newly crowned King Puck goat is hoisted to the top of a platform above the town where it will be held for the duration of Puck Fair which is three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thursday, August 10, 2017
A crown is affixed to a wild goat as it is crowned King Puck and will be held on a platform above the town for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thursday, August 10, 2017
People line the streets in front of a statue of King Puck see a wild goat paraded through the town before being crowned King Puck for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thursday, August 10, 2017
The wild goat that was caught from a mountain in Kerry for Puck Fair is paraded through the town before being crowned King Puck for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thursday, August 10, 2017
The O'Sullivan family wait by their van on the first day of Puck Fair which begins with a horse market and the crowning of a goat as King for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thursday, August 10, 2017
A card game is played in a field on the first day of Puck Fair which begins with a horse market and the crowning of a goat as King for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thursday, August 10, 2017
Men chat on the first day of Puck Fair which begins with a horse market and the crowning of a goat as King for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thursday, August 10, 2017
A woman waits on a street with her newly purchased pony on the first day of Puck Fair which begins with a horse market and the crowning of a goat as King for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thursday, August 10, 2017
