Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
People take photos of the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon as it takes part in the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Paw Patrol's Chase balloon make its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People watch the parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Frozen's Olaf balloon is carried down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People sing carols in the Macy's Singing Christmas Tree on 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The Ice Age's Scrat and his Acorn balloon are carried. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A marching band arrives to take part during the parade. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Elf On The Shelf is carried down Central Park West. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Santa Claus makes his way down Central Park West. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A cheerleader is thrown in the air as the Pikachu balloon is carried down 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Frozen's Olaf balloon make its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The SpongeBob Squarepants balloon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Sinclair Dinosaur balloon is carried. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Smokey Robinson takes part in the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Angry Birds' Red is carried down Central Park West. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Spectators watch the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A marching band takes part in the parade. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A performer dressed as a candy cane walks on 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pikachu is carried down Central Park West. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Tom Turkey float makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New York City Police Department officers watch the Ronald McDonald balloon make its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the Ohio University Marching Band walk down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York Police Department officers stand on guard as the Charlie Brown balloon make its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Singer Patti LaBelle waves from a float. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Crowds watch as The Grinch balloon is deflated following the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The Hello Kitty balloon make its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Performers march along 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People dressed as cartoon characters on tandem bicycles make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A member of the Colony High School Band performs on 6th Avenue. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The DreamWorks Animation Trolls balloon make its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Flo Rida waves during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Performers march along 6th Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
