Pictures | Mon Mar 5, 2018 | 7:35pm GMT

March4Women in London

A child dressed as a suffragette demonstrates during the March4Women event in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Protestors hold placards as they demonstrate during the March4Women event. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A rosette sits on the jacket of a protestor as she marches during the March4Women event. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A child dressed as a suffragette demonstrates during the March4Women event. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A protestor holds her smartphone as she demonstrates during the March4Women event. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Protestors hold placards as they demonstrate during the March4Women event. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A woman dressed as a suffragette listens during speeches at the March4Women event. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Protestors hold placards as they demonstrate during the March4Women event. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A protestor holds a placard as she marches during the March4Women event. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

