Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Mar 9, 2018 | 1:20am GMT

Mark Hamill gets a star

Actor Mark Hamill poses with "Star Wars" characters R2-D2 and Stormtroopers after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Mark Hamill poses with "Star Wars" characters R2-D2 and Stormtroopers after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Actor Mark Hamill poses with "Star Wars" characters R2-D2 and Stormtroopers after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 15
Mark Hamill poses on his star after it was unveiled. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill poses on his star after it was unveiled. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Mark Hamill poses on his star after it was unveiled. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 15
Mark Hamill (C) talks with actor Harrison Ford (L) and filmmaker George Lucas after unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill (C) talks with actor Harrison Ford (L) and filmmaker George Lucas after unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Mark Hamill (C) talks with actor Harrison Ford (L) and filmmaker George Lucas after unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 15
Fans wait before the unveiling of the star for Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fans wait before the unveiling of the star for Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Fans wait before the unveiling of the star for Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 15
Mark Hamill bows at fans after unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill bows at fans after unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Mark Hamill bows at fans after unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 15
Mark Hamill kisses his wife Marilou York after unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill kisses his wife Marilou York after unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Mark Hamill kisses his wife Marilou York after unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 15
Mark Hamill poses on his star with Stormtroopers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill poses on his star with Stormtroopers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Mark Hamill poses on his star with Stormtroopers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 15
Mark Hamill waves at fans before unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill waves at fans before unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Mark Hamill waves at fans before unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 15
Mark Hamill poses with R2-D2 after unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill poses with R2-D2 after unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Mark Hamill poses with R2-D2 after unveiling his star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 15
Filmmaker George Lucas speaks next to Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Filmmaker George Lucas speaks next to Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Filmmaker George Lucas speaks next to Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 15
Actor Harrison Ford attends the unveiling of Mark Hamill's star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Harrison Ford attends the unveiling of Mark Hamill's star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Actor Harrison Ford attends the unveiling of Mark Hamill's star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 15
Harrison Ford embraces Mark Hamill (L). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Harrison Ford embraces Mark Hamill (L). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Harrison Ford embraces Mark Hamill (L). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 15
Mark Hamill and his wife Marilou York pose near their dogs Mabel and Millie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill and his wife Marilou York pose near their dogs Mabel and Millie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Mark Hamill and his wife Marilou York pose near their dogs Mabel and Millie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 15
Filmmaker George Lucas speaks next to Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Filmmaker George Lucas speaks next to Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Filmmaker George Lucas speaks next to Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 15
Mark Hamill poses on his star with R2-D2 and Stormtroopers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill poses on his star with R2-D2 and Stormtroopers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Mark Hamill poses on his star with R2-D2 and Stormtroopers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Next Slideshows

Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2018 Academy Awards.

06 Mar 2018
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

06 Mar 2018
Oscars after-parties

Oscars after-parties

Celebrating after the Academy Awards at the Governors Ball and the Vanity Fair party.

05 Mar 2018
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Memorable moments from the 2018 Academy Awards.

05 Mar 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Preparing for the Paralympics

Preparing for the Paralympics

Athletes and volunteers gear up for the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russian soldiers allied with the Syrian government on patrol outside the besieged eastern Ghouta region, near Damascus.

Sri Lanka in state of emergency

Sri Lanka in state of emergency

Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community.

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at women and girls around the world on International Women's Day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast