Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Jul 2, 2017 | 2:35pm BST

Marking Canada's 150

Clara Swain looks on with a painted face as she participates in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with "Canada 150" celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Clara Swain looks on with a painted face as she participates in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with "Canada 150" celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Clara Swain looks on with a painted face as she participates in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with "Canada 150" celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
1 / 20
People stand in front of a large inflatable duck installation on the waterfront during Canada Day in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People stand in front of a large inflatable duck installation on the waterfront during Canada Day in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
People stand in front of a large inflatable duck installation on the waterfront during Canada Day in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 20
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie.

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie.
Close
3 / 20
Indigenous rights activists hold a sign reading "150+ Years of Genocide", after the "Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic" in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Indigenous rights activists hold a sign reading "150+ Years of Genocide", after the "Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic" in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Indigenous rights activists hold a sign reading "150+ Years of Genocide", after the "Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic" in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 20
Britain's Prince Charles inspects the honor guard at the Peacekeeping Monument in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince Charles inspects the honor guard at the Peacekeeping Monument in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Britain's Prince Charles inspects the honor guard at the Peacekeeping Monument in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
5 / 20
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, and children Hadrien, Ella-Grace, and Xavier take part in Canada Day celebrations with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, and children Hadrien, Ella-Grace, and Xavier take part in Canada Day celebrations with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, and children Hadrien, Ella-Grace, and Xavier take part in Canada Day celebrations with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
6 / 20
Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day at Adazi Military Base, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day at Adazi Military Base, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day at Adazi Military Base, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
7 / 20
Lee Kim poses during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Lee Kim poses during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Lee Kim poses during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
8 / 20
People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
9 / 20
Fireworks explode from CN Tower over the skyline on Canada Day in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Fireworks explode from CN Tower over the skyline on Canada Day in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Fireworks explode from CN Tower over the skyline on Canada Day in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
10 / 20
Fireworks explode over Ottawa's Parliament Hill in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie.

Fireworks explode over Ottawa's Parliament Hill in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie.

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Fireworks explode over Ottawa's Parliament Hill in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie.
Close
11 / 20
Britain's Prince Charles greets crowds outside the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince Charles greets crowds outside the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Britain's Prince Charles greets crowds outside the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
12 / 20
People hold Canadian flags with hockey sticks from inside a car during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People hold Canadian flags with hockey sticks from inside a car during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
People hold Canadian flags with hockey sticks from inside a car during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
13 / 20
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a selfie during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a selfie during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a selfie during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
14 / 20
Indigenous rights activists march after the "Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic" in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Indigenous rights activists march after the "Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic" in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Indigenous rights activists march after the "Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic" in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
15 / 20
People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
16 / 20
People participate in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People participate in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
People participate in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
17 / 20
Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers play street hockey during the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day celebrations at Adazi Military Base, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers play street hockey during the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day celebrations at Adazi Military Base, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers play street hockey during the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day celebrations at Adazi Military Base, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
18 / 20
Britain's Prince Charles meets with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Prince Charles meets with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Britain's Prince Charles meets with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
19 / 20
Despite the rain, people wait in a security line to enter Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Despite the rain, people wait in a security line to enter Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Despite the rain, people wait in a security line to enter Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the past month.

30 Jun 2017
Xi Jinping in Hong Kong

Xi Jinping in Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Hong Kong for the 20th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.

30 Jun 2017
German lawmakers approve same-sex marriage

German lawmakers approve same-sex marriage

Germany's parliament backed the legalization of same-sex marriage in a historic vote hailed by gay activists and leftist parties but criticized by some in...

30 Jun 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

29 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly as Kenyan police crackdown on demonstrators angered at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast