Marking Canada's 150
Clara Swain looks on with a painted face as she participates in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with "Canada 150" celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People stand in front of a large inflatable duck installation on the waterfront during Canada Day in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie.
Indigenous rights activists hold a sign reading "150+ Years of Genocide", after the "Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic" in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Prince Charles inspects the honor guard at the Peacekeeping Monument in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, and children Hadrien, Ella-Grace, and Xavier take part in Canada Day celebrations with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day at Adazi Military Base, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Lee Kim poses during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fireworks explode from CN Tower over the skyline on Canada Day in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fireworks explode over Ottawa's Parliament Hill in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie.
Britain's Prince Charles greets crowds outside the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People hold Canadian flags with hockey sticks from inside a car during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a selfie during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Indigenous rights activists march after the "Unsettle Canada Day 150 Picnic" in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People watch the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People participate in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Canadian-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup soldiers play street hockey during the 150th anniversary of the Confederation on Canada Day celebrations at Adazi Military Base, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Britain's Prince Charles meets with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Despite the rain, people wait in a security line to enter Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Blair Gable
