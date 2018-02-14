Mass shooting at Florida high school
Students are evacuated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
A man placed in handcuffs is led by police near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
Police cars are seen in Coral Springs after a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in this image obtained from social media. TWITTER / @GRUMPYHAUS via REUTERS
Rescue workers deal with a victim near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
A man placed in handcuffs by police is loaded onto a stretcher near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
Rescue workers prepare to transport a victim on a stretcher near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in this still image taken from a video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
Police cars are seen in Coral Springs after a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in this image obtained from social media. TWITTER / @GRUMPYHAUS via REUTERS
A man who was placed in handcuffs by police is loaded into a paramedic vehicle after a shooting incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image from video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
A man placed in handcuffs is led by police near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image taken from a video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
A man placed in handcuffs by police is wheeled on a stretcher into a hospital near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image taken from a video. WSVN.com via REUTERS
A fire department vehicle containing a man placed in handcuffs by police prepares to unload him at a hospital near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018 in a still image taken from...more
