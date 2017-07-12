Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jul 12, 2017 | 1:00am BST

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 10
Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Rooney leaves Manchester United

Rooney leaves Manchester United

Next Slideshows

Rooney leaves Manchester United

Rooney leaves Manchester United

Manchester United's former England soccer captain Wayne Rooney rejoins his boyhood club Everton on a two-year deal after 13 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford.

11 Jul 2017
Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.

03 Jul 2017
New Zealand wins America's Cup

New Zealand wins America's Cup

A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter...

26 Jun 2017
Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

21 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast