Mayweather and McGregor face off
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Rooney leaves Manchester United
Manchester United's former England soccer captain Wayne Rooney rejoins his boyhood club Everton on a two-year deal after 13 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford.
Germany wins Confederations Cup
Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.
New Zealand wins America's Cup
A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter...
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
MORE IN PICTURES
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.