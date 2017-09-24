Merkel wins German election
Christian Democratic Union�CDU party leader and German Chancellor�Angela Merkel�reacts�on first exit polls�in the German general election (Bundestagswahl)�in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts on first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People at the Christian Democratic Union CDU headquarters react on first exit polls�in the German general election (Bundestagswahl)�in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Alexander Gauland, top candidate of the anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) looks on as he gives an interview after first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Free Democratic Party FDP leader Christian Lindner reacts on first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts on first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland, top candidates of the anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) react after first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People hold placards while waiting for Christian Democratic Union CDU party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to react on first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Supporters of the Alliance 90/The Greens party leader Cem Ozdemir (R) and politician Katrin Goering Eckardt arrive to follow exit polls in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Social Democratic Party SPD leader and top candidate Martin Schulz addresses supporters after the federal election at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader and top candidate Martin Schulz reacts after first exit polls of the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Supporters of the Alliance 90/The Greens party react on first exit polls in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A supporter of Social Democratic Party (SPD) reacts on first exit polls after the federal election at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Electoral officials sort ballot papers after the conclusion of voting in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
People at the Christian Democratic Union CDU headquarters react on first exit polls�in the German general election (Bundestagswahl)�in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Electoral officials pre-sort ballot papers of the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Next Slideshows
Prince Harry opens Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Melania Trump and Justin Trudeau help kick off the Invictus Games in Toronto, where more than 550 injured and wounded servicemen and women from 17...
Hurricane Maria slams Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria dumped heavy rain on the U.S. territory after destroying buildings and knocking out power to the entire island.
Inside the U.N. General Assembly
World leaders from 193 member states gather for the global body's annual meeting.
Countdown to German election
On the campaign trail as Germans prepare to go to the polls.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.