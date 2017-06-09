Edition:
Fri Jun 9, 2017

Messages from the class of 2017

This combination photo shows graduates' mortar board emblazoned with decorations and sayings during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

This combination photo shows graduates' mortar board emblazoned with decorations and sayings during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
This combination photo shows graduates' mortar board emblazoned with decorations and sayings during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
