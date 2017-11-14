Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 14, 2017 | 7:20pm GMT

#MeToo march in Hollywood

Hundreds of people marched in the heart of Hollywood on Sunday to support victims of sexual assault and harassment, inspired by a social media campaign that has portrayed such abuse as a pervasive feature of American life. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
The #MeToo march and rally followed a relentless series of accusations by men and women who said they were victimized by high-powered figures in the entertainment industry. But marchers said they also represented men and women who had been sexually abused as children and in other situations. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
The marchers started at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, walking along the noted "Walk of Fame" until they reached the Los Angeles headquarters of news network CNN at Sunset and Cahuenga Boulevards. Along the way, participants noted the stars of actors and producers accused of sexual harassment. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
The allegations have inspired an online campaign, tagged #MeToo, that has encouraged men and women in all walks of life to reveal their own experiences with sexual harassment and assault, often years after they occurred. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
Ada Kennedy, 7, looks up at her mother as they participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
A woman who declined to give her name wears an outfit with the names of all the men in Hollywood who sexually harassed her during the march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Arlene Rios, 40, who said she was sexually assaulted twice while in the U.S. Navy, participates in the march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
Demonstrators gather on actor Kevin Spacey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Earlier this month, actor Kevin Spacey apologized to actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused him of trying to seduce him in 1986 when Rapp was 14. Spacey's representatives said later he was seeking treatment. Eight current and former employees of the Netflix TV show "House of Cards," who were not identified, also have accused Spacey, the star of the show, of sexual misconduct, CNN has reported. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
A demonstrator takes part in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
A demonstrator takes part in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
People participate in the #MeToo march. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
A vendor sells #MeToo badges. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
