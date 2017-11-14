MeToo march in Hollywood

Demonstrators gather on actor Kevin Spacey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Earlier this month, actor Kevin Spacey apologized to actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused him of trying to seduce him in 1986 when Rapp was 14. Spacey's representatives...more

Demonstrators gather on actor Kevin Spacey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Earlier this month, actor Kevin Spacey apologized to actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused him of trying to seduce him in 1986 when Rapp was 14. Spacey's representatives said later he was seeking treatment. Eight current and former employees of the Netflix TV show "House of Cards," who were not identified, also have accused Spacey, the star of the show, of sexual misconduct, CNN has reported. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

