Pictures | Thu Sep 21, 2017 | 3:40pm BST

Mexico races to find survivors at collapsed school

Support beams are placed on a crumbling wall of a room during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Rescue workers search through the rubble for students, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Workers reinforce a balcony, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Members of a rescue team hold a fellow rescuer from the Topos volunteer search and rescue group by his feet during the search for students, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Soldiers stand near parts of a collapsed school building, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Rescue workers transport a tent as they search for students, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Workers carry a tube during the search for students, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Rescue workers search through the rubble for students, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Soldiers and rescue workers are seen during a search for students, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Flowers and a religious image are seen amidst support beams and rubble, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Rescue workers remove a dead body after searching through rubble in a floodlit search for students, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Volunteers gather during the search for students, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Rescue workers search in the rubble for students, September 20, 2017 REUTERS/Michael O'Boyle

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
A dog is held by a rescue worker during the search for students, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Rescue workers search through the rubble for students, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A rescue worker searches through rubble in a floodlit search, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Rescue workers search through rubble, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
