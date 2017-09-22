Mexico reels after devastating earthquake
Members of a rescue team search for students amidst the rubble of a collapsed building of the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Members of a rescue team search for students amidst the rubble of the collapsed building of the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Rescue workers stand next to the rubble of a collapsed multi family residential after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Members of a rescue team search for students amidst the rubble of a collapsed building of the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Rescue workers gesture for silence as they search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A damaged building is seen after an earthquake, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
A woman looks through the rubble of a destroyed house after an earthquake, in Jojutla de Juarez. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Soldiers and people clean the rubble of a house that collapsed in an earthquake, in Jojutla de Juarez. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Rescue workers and Mexican soldiers take part in a rescue operation at a collapsed building after an earthquake at the Obrera neighborhood in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Members of Israeli and Mexican rescue teams search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People lower a casket, holding the body of a victim who died in an earthquake, into a grave, in Atzala, on the outskirts of Puebla. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
A car covered in rubble is seen after an earthquake, in Jojutla de Juarez. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Support beams are placed on a crumbling wall of a room during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Rescue workers work at a collapsed building after an earthquake at the Obrera neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A rescue team and their dog search in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers search through the rubble for students at Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Soldiers and rescue workers search in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People react near a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Search and rescue operations are carried out at the site of a collapsed building in Condesa, Mexico City. Rafael Arias/Social Media/via REUTERS
People motion to others to be quiet as rescue workers are searching for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A person sits on the roof of a little house while looking at the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Rescue workers remove a dead body after searching through rubble in a floodlit search for students at Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman hugs a casket holding the body of a victim who died along with others, after the roof of a church collapsed, in Atzala, on the outskirts of Puebla. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Soldiers and rescue workers search in the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mexican soldiers work at a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People are treated for injuries in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Rescue team members work in the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Search and rescue operations are carried out at the site of a collapsed building between Torreon and Viaducto Miguel Aleman, in Mexico City. Rafael Arias/Social Media/via REUTERS
Members of the Mexican Navy search inside a collapsed building in Mexico City. SEMAR/Handout via REUTERS
Rescue workers search the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue team members work in the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Soldiers, rescuers and people work at a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
An army officer searches for people trapped among the rubble of a fallen building in Mexico City. SEDENA/via REUTERS
Rescue workers search through rubble in a floodlit search for students at Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A rescue dog and his trainer work on the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Rescue workers look at fellow workers searching for people under the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Rescuers and people work at a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
