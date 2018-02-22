Milan Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Creations from the Shanghai Tang Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Shanghai Tang. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Shanghai Tang. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Top model Naomi Campbell poses with actor Millie Bobby Brown during the Moncler show. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Next Slideshows
Watching Black Panther
Moviegoers take in the record-setting superhero film "Black Panther", hailed for its portrayal of Africans and African-Americans in the first blockbuster...
Best of the Brit Awards
Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.
Brit Awards red carpet
Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
MORE IN PICTURES
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Trump meets with shooting survivors
President Donald Trump held an emotional, hour-long meeting with students who survived the Florida shooting and a parent whose child did not.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta
(Warning: graphic content) Warplanes pound the last rebel enclave near the Syrian capital for a fifth straight day as the United Nations pleaded for a ceasefire to halt one of the fiercest air assaults of the seven-year civil war and prevent a 'massacre'.
Pyeongchang in sequence
Capturing athletes in motion at the Pyeongchang Olympics with multiple exposure photography.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13
Highlights from day thirteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Team USA wins women's hockey gold in Pyeongchang
The United States beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout to win their first gold medal in women's Olympic ice hockey since 1998 and snap a streak of four consecutive golds for their arch-rivals.
Kenya elephants on the move
Kenya Wildlife Service rangers move an elephant during a translocation exercise in Kenya, amid threats from poaching and habitat loss.