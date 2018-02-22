Edition:
Thu Feb 22, 2018

Milan Fashion Week

A model presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Creations from the Shanghai Tang Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Creations from the Shanghai Tang Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Shanghai Tang. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Shanghai Tang. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Shanghai Tang. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Shanghai Tang. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Top model Naomi Campbell poses with actor Millie Bobby Brown during the Moncler show. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Top model Naomi Campbell poses with actor Millie Bobby Brown during the Moncler show. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
