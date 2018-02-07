Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 7, 2018 | 9:20pm GMT

Military parades around the world

North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
1 / 30
Newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump (in red tie), first lady Melania (L), Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) preside over a military parade during Trump's swearing-in ceremony in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump (in red tie), first lady Melania (L), Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) preside over a military parade during Trump's swearing-in ceremony in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump (in red tie), first lady Melania (L), Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) preside over a military parade during Trump's swearing-in ceremony in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 30
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
3 / 30
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade, marking the 71st anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade, marking the 71st anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade, marking the 71st anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
4 / 30
Soldiers march during a military parade to celebrate the 206th anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Soldiers march during a military parade to celebrate the 206th anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Soldiers march during a military parade to celebrate the 206th anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
5 / 30
A military truck carrying a missile and a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen during a parade marking the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A military truck carrying a missile and a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen during a parade marking the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A military truck carrying a missile and a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen during a parade marking the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Close
6 / 30
Soldiers of the People�s Liberation Army (PLA) of China stand in formation as they gather ahead of a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto

Soldiers of the People�s Liberation Army (PLA) of China stand in formation as they gather ahead of a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Soldiers of the People�s Liberation Army (PLA) of China stand in formation as they gather ahead of a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto
Close
7 / 30
Four Mirage 2000C and one Alpha jet flight over Paris, France, on their way to participate in the Bastille Day military parade, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Four Mirage 2000C and one Alpha jet flight over Paris, France, on their way to participate in the Bastille Day military parade, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Four Mirage 2000C and one Alpha jet flight over Paris, France, on their way to participate in the Bastille Day military parade, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
8 / 30
North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 30
Members of the Honour Guard and the central military band of the Mongolian armed forces perform during the International Military Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" media preview in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of the Honour Guard and the central military band of the Mongolian armed forces perform during the International Military Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" media preview in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei...more

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Members of the Honour Guard and the central military band of the Mongolian armed forces perform during the International Military Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" media preview in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
10 / 30
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (C) attends a military parade to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of late president Hugo Chavez failed coup attempt in Caracas, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (C) attends a military parade to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of late president Hugo Chavez failed coup attempt in Caracas, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (C) attends a military parade to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of late president Hugo Chavez failed coup attempt in Caracas, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
Close
11 / 30
Missiles are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Missiles are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017....more

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
Missiles are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 30
A formation of military airplanes, consisting of one KJ-2000 aircraft and eight J-10 fighter jets, flies past the central business area (CBD) of Beijing during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A formation of military airplanes, consisting of one KJ-2000 aircraft and eight J-10 fighter jets, flies past the central business area (CBD) of Beijing during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A formation of military airplanes, consisting of one KJ-2000 aircraft and eight J-10 fighter jets, flies past the central business area (CBD) of Beijing during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 30
Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88) in Tehran September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88) in Tehran September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2011
Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88) in Tehran September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 30
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
15 / 30
Indian police "Daredevils" motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day celebration in Jammu, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Indian police "Daredevils" motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day celebration in Jammu, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Indian police "Daredevils" motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day celebration in Jammu, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
16 / 30
A F-16 fighter jet from the Royal Singapore Air Force (RSAF) Black Knight aerobatics team leaves a smoke trail over the Marina waterfront during National Day Parade celebrations in Singapore August 9, 2008. REUTERS/Karishma Singh

A F-16 fighter jet from the Royal Singapore Air Force (RSAF) Black Knight aerobatics team leaves a smoke trail over the Marina waterfront during National Day Parade celebrations in Singapore August 9, 2008. REUTERS/Karishma Singh

Reuters / Sunday, August 10, 2008
A F-16 fighter jet from the Royal Singapore Air Force (RSAF) Black Knight aerobatics team leaves a smoke trail over the Marina waterfront during National Day Parade celebrations in Singapore August 9, 2008. REUTERS/Karishma Singh
Close
17 / 30
Military vehicles carry DF-10 ship-launched cruise missiles as they travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Military vehicles carry DF-10 ship-launched cruise missiles as they travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Military vehicles carry DF-10 ship-launched cruise missiles as they travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
Close
18 / 30
Servicemen march during a military parade marking Ukraine's Independence Day in Kiev, Ukraine August 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Servicemen march during a military parade marking Ukraine's Independence Day in Kiev, Ukraine August 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, August 24, 2017
Servicemen march during a military parade marking Ukraine's Independence Day in Kiev, Ukraine August 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
19 / 30
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to people attending a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. Towards the end of every parade, it is tradition for the North Korean leader to come to the edge of the balcony from where he watches the proceedings and wave to foreign and local dignitaries sitting on either side of the building. The photographers and cameramen file photos to the Korean Central News Agency, North Korea�s official state news outlet. The photographer on the far right has his hair styled in a similar way to Kim Jong Un, a common refrain amongst his bodyguards, aides and the photographers which surround him. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to people attending a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. Towards the end of every parade, it is tradition for the North...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to people attending a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. Towards the end of every parade, it is tradition for the North Korean leader to come to the edge of the balcony from where he watches the proceedings and wave to foreign and local dignitaries sitting on either side of the building. The photographers and cameramen file photos to the Korean Central News Agency, North Korea�s official state news outlet. The photographer on the far right has his hair styled in a similar way to Kim Jong Un, a common refrain amongst his bodyguards, aides and the photographers which surround him. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
20 / 30
South Korean troops attend a military parade in front of Namdaemun, officially called Sungnyemun, or "Great South Gate" during a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of Armed Forces Day on the street in central Seoul October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

South Korean troops attend a military parade in front of Namdaemun, officially called Sungnyemun, or "Great South Gate" during a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of Armed Forces Day on the street in central Seoul October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lee...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2013
South Korean troops attend a military parade in front of Namdaemun, officially called Sungnyemun, or "Great South Gate" during a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of Armed Forces Day on the street in central Seoul October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Close
21 / 30
Iraqi Army soldiers march as part of a parade marking the founding anniversary of the army's artillery section in Baghdad October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Iraqi Army soldiers march as part of a parade marking the founding anniversary of the army's artillery section in Baghdad October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
Iraqi Army soldiers march as part of a parade marking the founding anniversary of the army's artillery section in Baghdad October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Close
22 / 30
Tanks pass in front of the presidential tribune during the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tanks pass in front of the presidential tribune during the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Tanks pass in front of the presidential tribune during the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
23 / 30
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) get ready for the military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the army at Zhurihe military training base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, July 30, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS

Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) get ready for the military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the army at Zhurihe military training base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, July 30, 2017. China...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) get ready for the military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the army at Zhurihe military training base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, July 30, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
24 / 30
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian ground forces commander Colonel-General Oleg Salyukov walks along Red Square after the Victory Day military parade marking the World War II anniversary, in Moscow, May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian ground forces commander Colonel-General Oleg Salyukov walks along Red Square after the Victory Day military parade marking the World War II anniversary, in Moscow, May 9,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian ground forces commander Colonel-General Oleg Salyukov walks along Red Square after the Victory Day military parade marking the World War II anniversary, in Moscow, May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Close
25 / 30
Indian Army combat vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Army combat vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Indian Army combat vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
26 / 30
Troops wave Mexico's flags during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City, Mexico, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Troops wave Mexico's flags during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City, Mexico, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Troops wave Mexico's flags during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City, Mexico, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
27 / 30
Chinese President Xi Jinping (front, 3rd L) stands with South Korean President Park Geun Hye (front L-R), Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Chinese Presidents Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as they arrive to watch a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Beijing September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Chinese President Xi Jinping (front, 3rd L) stands with South Korean President Park Geun Hye (front L-R), Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Chinese Presidents Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as they arrive to watch a...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping (front, 3rd L) stands with South Korean President Park Geun Hye (front L-R), Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Chinese Presidents Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as they arrive to watch a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Beijing September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
Close
28 / 30
A general view shows the ANZAC Day ceremony at the parade ground of the Australian National War Memorial on ANZAC Day in Canberra April 25, 2014, marking the 99th anniversary of the first major military action involving Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War. ANZAC is an acronym for Australia and New Zealand Army Corps. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A general view shows the ANZAC Day ceremony at the parade ground of the Australian National War Memorial on ANZAC Day in Canberra April 25, 2014, marking the 99th anniversary of the first major military action involving Australian and New Zealand...more

Reuters / Friday, April 25, 2014
A general view shows the ANZAC Day ceremony at the parade ground of the Australian National War Memorial on ANZAC Day in Canberra April 25, 2014, marking the 99th anniversary of the first major military action involving Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War. ANZAC is an acronym for Australia and New Zealand Army Corps. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
29 / 30
Singapore's President Tony Tan (C) watches as tanks roll past during Singapore's Golden Jubilee parade at Padang near the central business district August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore's President Tony Tan (C) watches as tanks roll past during Singapore's Golden Jubilee parade at Padang near the central business district August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Singapore's President Tony Tan (C) watches as tanks roll past during Singapore's Golden Jubilee parade at Padang near the central business district August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
North Korea's cheer squad

North Korea's cheer squad

Next Slideshows

North Korea's cheer squad

North Korea's cheer squad

North Korea's 229-member cheering squad arrives in South Korea to support athletes from the two sides at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

07 Feb 2018
North Korean orchestra sails into South

North Korean orchestra sails into South

The Mangyongbong 92, a ferry once suspected of transporting parts for Pyongyang's missile program, arrives in Mukho, South Korea carrying a 140-strong orchestra...

07 Feb 2018
Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

A new SpaceX jumbo rocket in line to become the world's most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasts off from Florida in its debut test launch.

07 Feb 2018
Barred from Libyan ghost city

Barred from Libyan ghost city

More than six years after they were forced to leave their homes in the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, tens of thousands of residents of Tawergha are...

06 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

North Korean orchestra serenades South

North Korean orchestra serenades South

A 137-strong North Korean orchestra performs in Gangneung, the first performance by North Koreans in the South since 2000.

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Scores of aftershocks hamper rescue efforts as emergency personnel comb through collapsed buildings in search of survivors.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

North Korea's cheer squad

North Korea's cheer squad

North Korea's 229-member cheering squad arrives in South Korea to support athletes from the two sides at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Counting the animals

Counting the animals

The Zoological Society of London Zoo holds its annual animal count.

Inside the Pyeongchang Olympic village

Inside the Pyeongchang Olympic village

Almost 3,000 competing athletes will call the Olympic village home during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Black Panther portraits

Black Panther portraits

Intimate portraits of the cast and crew of Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther".

North Korean orchestra sails into South

North Korean orchestra sails into South

The Mangyongbong 92, a ferry once suspected of transporting parts for Pyongyang's missile program, arrives in Mukho, South Korea carrying a 140-strong orchestra that will perform during the Winter Olympics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast