Military parades around the world
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released October 12, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump (in red tie), first lady Melania (L), Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) preside over a military parade during Trump's swearing-in ceremony in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mike...more
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade, marking the 71st anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Soldiers march during a military parade to celebrate the 206th anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A military truck carrying a missile and a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen during a parade marking the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Soldiers of the People�s Liberation Army (PLA) of China stand in formation as they gather ahead of a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto
Four Mirage 2000C and one Alpha jet flight over Paris, France, on their way to participate in the Bastille Day military parade, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of the Honour Guard and the central military band of the Mongolian armed forces perform during the International Military Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" media preview in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei...more
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (C) attends a military parade to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of late president Hugo Chavez failed coup attempt in Caracas, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
Missiles are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017....more
A formation of military airplanes, consisting of one KJ-2000 aircraft and eight J-10 fighter jets, flies past the central business area (CBD) of Beijing during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing,...more
Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88) in Tehran September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian police "Daredevils" motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day celebration in Jammu, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A F-16 fighter jet from the Royal Singapore Air Force (RSAF) Black Knight aerobatics team leaves a smoke trail over the Marina waterfront during National Day Parade celebrations in Singapore August 9, 2008. REUTERS/Karishma Singh
Military vehicles carry DF-10 ship-launched cruise missiles as they travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
Servicemen march during a military parade marking Ukraine's Independence Day in Kiev, Ukraine August 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to people attending a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. Towards the end of every parade, it is tradition for the North...more
South Korean troops attend a military parade in front of Namdaemun, officially called Sungnyemun, or "Great South Gate" during a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of Armed Forces Day on the street in central Seoul October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lee...more
Iraqi Army soldiers march as part of a parade marking the founding anniversary of the army's artillery section in Baghdad October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Tanks pass in front of the presidential tribune during the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) get ready for the military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the army at Zhurihe military training base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, July 30, 2017. China...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian ground forces commander Colonel-General Oleg Salyukov walks along Red Square after the Victory Day military parade marking the World War II anniversary, in Moscow, May 9,...more
Indian Army combat vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Troops wave Mexico's flags during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City, Mexico, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Chinese President Xi Jinping (front, 3rd L) stands with South Korean President Park Geun Hye (front L-R), Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Chinese Presidents Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as they arrive to watch a...more
A general view shows the ANZAC Day ceremony at the parade ground of the Australian National War Memorial on ANZAC Day in Canberra April 25, 2014, marking the 99th anniversary of the first major military action involving Australian and New Zealand...more
Singapore's President Tony Tan (C) watches as tanks roll past during Singapore's Golden Jubilee parade at Padang near the central business district August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
