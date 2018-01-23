Minnie Mouse gets a star
The character of Minnie Mouse poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger speaks next to Minnie Mouse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Katy Perry poses with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans wait at the unveiling of the star for Minnie Mouse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Minnie Mouse poses on her star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Minnie Mouse poses on her star with model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Minnie Mouse poses on her star with singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Katy Perry speaks next to Minnie Mouse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Minnie Mouse poses on her star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Katy Perry attends the unveiling of the star for Minnie Mouse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Heidi Klum attends the unveiling of the star for Minnie Mouse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
