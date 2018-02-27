Mobile World Congress
A visitor plays virtual football with Vive augmented reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A hologram advert presented by Hypervsn by Kino-mo floats in mid-air. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman checks Samsung's Galaxy S9+ slow-motion video inside its booth. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Visitors take photos of the Robot Assistant Pepper by SoftBank Robotics. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man checks a pair of Vuzix Blade augmented reality glasses. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A visitors takes a selfie at Samsung booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A visitor tries the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The new Nokia 8110. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A visitor checks out a DisplayLink wireless VR headset at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Yves Herman
DJ Koh, Samsung's Mobile Communications Business president, holds up new S9Plus device. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
An engineer points to a Huawei Mate 10 Pro mobile used to control a driverless car. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A driverless car controlled by a Huawei Mate 10 Pro mobile is pictured. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The new Nokia 8110. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Samsung Galaxy S9 is displayed with an AR emoji at the Samsung booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A visitor tries out Lenovo augmented reality glasses with the Star Wars Jedi Challenges. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The Crosscall Action-X3 waterproof smartphone. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Visitors attend the MessageBird messaging platform booth. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
The home-use social robot piBo. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Visitors have their photographs taken at the Wiko mobile phone booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A waterproof smart watch from Shenzhen Ployer Electronics. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Hideyuki Furumi, Executive Vice President Global Sales & Marketing of Sony Mobile Communications, presents the Xperia Ear Duo earbuds. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Visitors check out VR headsets. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The Bless Plus smartphone by Portugal's Ikimobile and which is partially made of cork. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
The Sony Xperia XZ2. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Visitors check out the new Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The FITT360, a 360� neckband wearable camera by Linkflow is displayed at their booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Rajeev Suri, Nokia's President and Chief Executive Officer, shows a wi-fi device. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A visitor tries out VR glasses. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman holds the new Nokia 8 Sirocco. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Richard Yu, CEO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group, presents the new "MateBook X Pro" laptop. REUTERS/Albert Gea
