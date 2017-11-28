Edition:
Most popular Instagram photos

A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31, 2017. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REUTERS

Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A jet plane flies by the total solar eclipse in Guernsey, Wyoming, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A passenger plane, with a full harvest moon seen behind, makes its final landing approach towards Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Former President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing outing with British businessman Richard Branson during his holiday on Branson's Moskito island, in the British Virgin Islands, in a picture handed out by Virgin on February 7, 2017. Jack Brockway/Virgin Handout via REUTERS

Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland, Newfoundland, Canada April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jody Martin

Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar, listens to children singing at a children's centre in the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A total solar eclipse is photographed from atop Carroll Rim Trail at Painted Hills, a unit of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, near Mitchell, Oregon, U.S. August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at the fence of an air base while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

A nearly full moon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S. January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A composite image of 21 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the solar eclipse as it creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality as seen from Clingmans Dome, which at 6,643 feet (2,025m) is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, U.S. August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa, October 20, 2017. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS

People climb after jumping off a bridge, which has a height of 30 meters, in Hortolandia, Brazil, October 22, 2017. According to organizers, 245 people were attempting set a new world record for "rope jumping", in which people, tied to a safety cord, jump off a bridge. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal during the Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia January 29, 2017 . REUTERS/Jason Reed

A foreign activist argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A DC-10 aircraft drops fire retardant on a wind-driven wildfire in Orange, California, U.S., October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ammar Hammasho from Syria, who lives in Cyprus, kisses his children who arrived at the refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia, outside Nicosia, Cyprus, September 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

British Military Working Dog Mali poses for a photograph with his handler, Cpl. Daniel Hatley, after receiving the PDSA Dickin Medal, the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross, for his heroic action in Afghanistan, in London, Britain November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, U.S., April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track during the World Athletics Championships in London, August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

The first wave of runners makes their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon in New York, U.S., November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

A crescent moon is seen behind the lit Temple of Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis hill in central Athens, Greece, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A visitor wearing a T. rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition center in east London, Britain October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

