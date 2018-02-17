Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Mourners visit one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A mourner places a candle on one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
People mourn next to crosses placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People mourn next to crosses placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Participants hold placards with the names of victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, during a candlelight vigil at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
People mourn next to crosses placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Tori Stetzer (R) and Taylor Miler, both of Parkland, react during a candlelight vigil fas they hold placards with the names of victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, February 16, 2018....more
Participants hold placards with the names of victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, during a candlelight vigil at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Mourners sit around one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A family sits around one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Tori Stetzer (L) and Taylor Miler, both of Parkland, react during a candlelight vigil fas they hold placards with the names of victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, February 16, 2018....more
A mourner departs the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Mourners depart the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Members of the Parkland Soccer Club depart the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A friend of Meadow Pollack reacts as she leaves the funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A friend of Meadow Pollack is consoled as she cries outside the funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A friend of Meadow Pollack weeps at the end of her funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Family and friends of Meadow Pollack hug after loading her casket into a hearse at the end of her funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A friend of Meadow Pollack weeps while holding a memorial service program at the end of her funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Mourners leave the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting, in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Joe Zevuloni mourns in front of a cross placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Mourners leave the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting, in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attend a memorial following a school shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur
People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of the shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A handwritten note to a lost friend is surrounded by candles and flowers at a candlelight vigil the day after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
People attend a candlelight vigil the day after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A student places a candle with other tributes at a vigil the day after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Students mourn during a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Bob Ossler, chaplain with the Cape Coral volunteer fire department, places seventeen crosses for the victims of yesterday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on a fence a short distance from the school in Parkland, Florida, February...more
People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of the shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Women react during a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman holds a placard during a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Students mourn during a candlelight vigil in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A student mourns at a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at the nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Students mourn at a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Daniel Journey (C), an 18-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, attends a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at his school, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018....more
A mother tries to comfort her weeping daughter at the end of a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at the nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15,...more
Mourners react during a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attend a memorial following a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur
A student rests his head against his mother as they attend a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018....more
A woman lights a candle during a vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Next Slideshows
Mass shooting at Florida high school
A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into...
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 7
Highlights from day seven of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Mexico helicopter crashes in wake of earthquake
At least 13 people on the ground, including three children, were killed when a Mexican military helicopter carrying top officials surveying damages from an earthquake crashed in a small town in the southern state of Oaxaca.
Lunar New Year
The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 8
Highlights from day eight of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
On the sidelines in Pyeongchang
Behind the scenes at events and venues during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.
Trump visits Parkland, Florida
President Donald Trump visits Parkland after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school.
Mass shooting at Florida high school
A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement.