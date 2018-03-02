Mourning Billy Graham
The casket is carried during the funeral service for evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen attend the funeral service for evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
An attendee holds a program while awaiting the start of funeral service for evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Singer Linda McCrary Fisher performs "Until Then" during the funeral service for evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Mourners chat at the start of the funeral service for evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Russian Orthodox priests father Ioann Kopeykin and father Philaret Bulekov, both from Moscow, arrive to attend the funeral service for U.S. evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
The casket containing the late Rev. Billy Graham lies in honor during a ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington. REUTERS/Chip Somodevilla/Pool
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch as the casket containing the late Rev. Billy Graham arrives to lie in honor during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. REUTERS/Chip Somodevilla/Pool
The casket containing the late Rev. Billy Graham arrives at the U.S. Capitol prior to a ceremony and lying in honor inside the Rotunda in Washington. REUTERS/Susan Walsh/Pool
Family await the arrival of the casket of the late Rev. Billy Graham at the U.S. Capitol prior to a ceremony and lying in honor inside the Rotunda in Washington. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis/Pool
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump touch a wreath placed by the casket during ceremonies in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda as the remains of the late Rev. Billy Graham lie in honor in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The family of Rev. Billy Graham watches as the casket containing the late Rev. Graham arrives at the U.S. Capitol prior to a ceremony and lying in honor inside the Rotunda in Washington. REUTERS/Susan Walsh/Pool
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, second lady Karen Pence, Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend ceremonies as the late Rev Billy Graham lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in...more
Members of the Trump administration cabinet attend ceremonies as the late Rev. Billy Graham lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A military honor guard carries the casket containing the late Rev. Billy Graham at the U.S. Capitol prior to a ceremony and lying in honor inside the Rotunda in Washington. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
First lady Melania Trump shakes hands with the Rev Bill Graham's son Franklin Graham as President Donald Trump looks on during ceremonies in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda as the remains of the late Rev. Billy Graham lie in honor in Washington....more
A woman pauses as she pays her respects to Billy Graham as he lies in a casket in his childhood home at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A woman signs a registry as she visits the Billy Graham Library, following Graham's death, in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A mourner is comforted as they sit in a pew near a display of pictures of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, at Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North...more
Gigi Graham (R), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, prays with a well-wisher as she visits a memorial for her father inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A personal note sits with a box of graham crackers at the entrance to Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training...more
Gigi Graham (L), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, is comforted by Michelle Bachelor, an employee at the Billy Graham Training Center, inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for her father, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged...more
Gigi Graham (C), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, is assisted to Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for her father, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in...more
Well-wishers pray in the Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina....more
Joy Valentine places flowers at the base of a bronze statue of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, on the grounds of a Christian conference center in nearby Ridgecrest, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Gigi Graham (R), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, speaks with well-wisher Emily Allen as they visit a memorial for her father inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina....more
Reverend Bobby Shehan closes his eyes in prayer while preaching under a projected image of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, at the nearby Free Will Baptist Church in Swannanoa, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A personal note sits at the entrance to Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North...more
Rhonda Hattar wipes away tears while visiting a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, in the Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina....more
Gigi Graham (R), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, greets well-wishers Scott and Emily Allen as they visit a memorial for her father inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina....more
Colonel Allen Queen holds hands with his son Travis Queen as they pray in the Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham...more
A visitor photographs a picture of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Reverend Bobby Shehan preaches under a projected image of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, at the nearby Free Will Baptist Church in Swannanoa, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Next Slideshows
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Mobile World Congress
Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.
MORE IN PICTURES
Blessing the AR-15
The Sanctuary Church, started by a son who broke away from the Unification Church founded by Sun Myung Moon, blesses AR-15s in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania
Taiwan's festival of firecrackers
Revelers wearing makeshift safety gear believe being hit by rockets will bring them luck in the year to come.
Who has nukes?
The countries in the world's nuclear club.
Pictures of the month: February
Our top photos from the past month.
Turkish forces push into Syria
On the frontlines as Turkish forces battle for control of Afrin in northwestern Syria.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.