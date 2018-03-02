Edition:
Mourning Billy Graham

The casket is carried during the funeral service for evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen attend the funeral service for evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

An attendee holds a program while awaiting the start of funeral service for evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Singer Linda McCrary Fisher performs "Until Then" during the funeral service for evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Mourners chat at the start of the funeral service for evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Russian Orthodox priests father Ioann Kopeykin and father Philaret Bulekov, both from Moscow, arrive to attend the funeral service for U.S. evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

The casket containing the late Rev. Billy Graham lies in honor during a ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington. REUTERS/Chip Somodevilla/Pool

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch as the casket containing the late Rev. Billy Graham arrives to lie in honor during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. REUTERS/Chip Somodevilla/Pool

The casket containing the late Rev. Billy Graham arrives at the U.S. Capitol prior to a ceremony and lying in honor inside the Rotunda in Washington. REUTERS/Susan Walsh/Pool

Family await the arrival of the casket of the late Rev. Billy Graham at the U.S. Capitol prior to a ceremony and lying in honor inside the Rotunda in Washington. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis/Pool

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump touch a wreath placed by the casket during ceremonies in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda as the remains of the late Rev. Billy Graham lie in honor in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The family of Rev. Billy Graham watches as the casket containing the late Rev. Graham arrives at the U.S. Capitol prior to a ceremony and lying in honor inside the Rotunda in Washington. REUTERS/Susan Walsh/Pool

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, second lady Karen Pence, Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend ceremonies as the late Rev Billy Graham lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Members of the Trump administration cabinet attend ceremonies as the late Rev. Billy Graham lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A military honor guard carries the casket containing the late Rev. Billy Graham at the U.S. Capitol prior to a ceremony and lying in honor inside the Rotunda in Washington. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

First lady Melania Trump shakes hands with the Rev Bill Graham's son Franklin Graham as President Donald Trump looks on during ceremonies in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda as the remains of the late Rev. Billy Graham lie in honor in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A woman pauses as she pays her respects to Billy Graham as he lies in a casket in his childhood home at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A woman signs a registry as she visits the Billy Graham Library, following Graham's death, in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A mourner is comforted as they sit in a pew near a display of pictures of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, at Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Gigi Graham (R), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, prays with a well-wisher as she visits a memorial for her father inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A personal note sits with a box of graham crackers at the entrance to Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Gigi Graham (L), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, is comforted by Michelle Bachelor, an employee at the Billy Graham Training Center, inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for her father, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Gigi Graham (C), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, is assisted to Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for her father, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Well-wishers pray in the Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Joy Valentine places flowers at the base of a bronze statue of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, on the grounds of a Christian conference center in nearby Ridgecrest, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Gigi Graham (R), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, speaks with well-wisher Emily Allen as they visit a memorial for her father inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reverend Bobby Shehan closes his eyes in prayer while preaching under a projected image of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, at the nearby Free Will Baptist Church in Swannanoa, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A personal note sits at the entrance to Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Rhonda Hattar wipes away tears while visiting a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, in the Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Gigi Graham (R), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, greets well-wishers Scott and Emily Allen as they visit a memorial for her father inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Colonel Allen Queen holds hands with his son Travis Queen as they pray in the Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, took place on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A visitor photographs a picture of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel on the grounds of the Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reverend Bobby Shehan preaches under a projected image of evangelist Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at his Montreat home aged 99, at the nearby Free Will Baptist Church in Swannanoa, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

