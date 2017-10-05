Edition:
Mourning for Las Vegas

Bry Thompson wipes away tears at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
People gather at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Mourners hold signs during a solidarity vigil in Newtown, Connecticut, the site of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
People hold candles and flashlights into the air during a memorial for Rachael Parker and Sandy Casey, Manhattan Beach city employees and victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting, in Manhattan Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
A girl looks at a makeshift memorial at the Las Vegas Strip and Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
People embrace during a memorial for victims Rachael Parker and Sandy Casey in Manhattan Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Jackie Zvon holds a sign during a solidarity vigil in Newtown, Connecticut, the site of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
A man wearing a wristband from the Route 91 music festival reacts during a memorial for victims Rachael Parker and Sandy Casey in Manhattan Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
People pray during a candlelight vigil in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
A woman makes a sign at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
People mourn after an interfaith memorial service for victims in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
A makeshift memorial is seen on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
People mourn during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
A woman leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
A candlelight vigil is pictured on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
People pray during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Flowers are pictured near the site of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
A woman signs a memorial board on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
A boy looks at a memorial sign on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Alexander Wells, 9, attends a prayer vigil on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
A woman lights candles at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Tiffany Tyler (L) and Pastor William McCurdy hold candles during a prayer vigil in front of Las Vegas City Hall. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
A woman prays during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
People mourn during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
President Donald Trump stands with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) during a moment of silence at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
